Even though facing a tough opponent like Western Kentucky in the season opener keeps him up at night, Washington Huskies coach Mike Hopkins is much more relaxed heading into his second year at UW.

“I feel more comfortable because we have experienced players this year than we did last year,” said Hopkins, the Pac-12 Coach of the Year winner. “Not last year there was a lot of uncertainty. This year there’s more certainty because you know when they’re at their best and when they’re not and how to coach them.

“Last year we were learning on the job as we were playing and that’s what was so exciting was how quick they got the system and adjusted to the system and our style. I’m a lot more confident going into games with this team.”

The Huskies open the season 7:30 p.m. Tuesday against Western Kentucky at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Here is the video of today’s press conference with Hopkins and senior guard David Crisp.