For the second time, Husky assistant Cameron Dollar is leaving the Washington men’s basketball team and his departure marks the first staff shake-up for embattled coach Mike Hopkins.

Dollar, who spent seven years (2002-09) at UW as an assistant under Lorenzo Romar, joined Hopkins’ staff in 2017.

“Being involved with Husky basketball has been a wonderful part of my life and I thank the players, coaches, administration, and fans for their support during my 11 years on Montlake,” Dollar said in a statement he tweeted. “I feel like this is a good time to pivot and recharge from the daily grind of college basketball coaching. The realities of COVID this year and the change of pace have moved me to this decision.

“It’s often said starting a new chapter is always challenging, as it begins by ending one. Being part of this staff has been a great experience. Through the ups and downs we battled together and I have enjoyed every minute of it.”

Washington finished 5-21 and 11th in the Pac-12 at 4-16.

After posting a 48-22 record his first two years on Montlake, Hopkins has soured with many Husky fans considering UW’s 20-38 mark the past two seasons.

Sources said after the season that Hopkins was going to make changes to his coaching staff. Assistant Will Conroy is expected to return while Dave Rice’s future is uncertain.

Dollar chose not to travel to UW road games this season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After leaving Washington in 2009, Dollar spent eight years as the head coach at Seattle University, where he compiled a 107-138 record and made two CBI appearances. The Redhawks fired Dollar in March 2017 after Seattle U went 13-17 during the 2016-17 season and finished sixth in the Western Athletic Conference at 5-9.

Two weeks later, he was hired by Hopkins.

“Mostly, I will miss working with the student-athletes,” said Dollar, who coached UW’s big men. “This group is primed to take a huge step next season and I will enjoy supporting from afar.”

After 23 years in coaching, the 45-year-old former UCLA guard who won a national title in 1995 said he’s stepping away from coaching.

“My next steps will continue to revolve around my greatest passion — helping young people grow — in particular youth in disadvantaged communities,” said Dollar, who referred to DollarYouthInitiatives.org, a nonprofit organization. “See you around town and Go Huskies!”

His exit begins what’s expected to be an offseason full of changes for the Huskies.