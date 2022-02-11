Contenders or pretenders?

We’re going to learn a lot about the Washington men’s basketball team over the next seven days.

Starting with Saturday’s 3 p.m. rematch against No. 4 Arizona at Alaska Airlines Arena, the Huskies play three straight games against ranked teams for the first time since 2009.

Next week, UW travels to Los Angeles to face No. 21 USC and No. 12 UCLA.

Ideally, if the Huskies prevail in a game or two — or even capture a sweep — then they would dramatically improve a lackluster resume that’s in dire need of a signature win.

And there’s also the possibility that three lopsided losses would essentially cause UW’s hopes for a magical revival to crash to a halt next week.

“If you’re a competitor or player, then these are dreams come true,” coach Mike Hopkins said. “You get a chance to go against the best. That’s what we all want to do.

“To be the best, you got to beat the best. Those are great opportunities to see where you’re at and where your guys are at and how we can become the best team that we can become at the end of the year.”

So far, the Huskies have scripted a nice little Cinderella story with a 13-9 record that elicits cheers or jeers depending on who you ask. They rebounded nicely from a dreadful 5-5 nonconference record that included three embarrassing home losses to mid-major opponents.

And with eight games remaining, Washington, which was picked to finish 11th in the Pac-12 preseason poll, is fifth in the conference race at 8-4 and challenging for a coveted top-four finish that guarantees a first-round bye for the Pac-12 Tournament.

Quite suddenly, the conversations about Hopkins’ job security have shifted to Terrell Brown Jr.’s Pac-12 player of the year candidacy and UW’s dark-horse chances of attaining its first NCAA tournament berth since 2019.

Still, it must be noted Washington is 120th in the NET rankings, which is the NCAA’s primary evaluating tool in determining the 37 at-large berths to the 68-team March Madness tournament.

The Huskies are one of the hottest teams in the Pac-12 and has won 7 of their past 9 games. However, Washington has feasted on the bottom half of the conference, compiling an 8-2 record. Conversely, Washington is just 0-2 against teams in the top half of the league.

And when the Huskies faced the Pac-12’s premier teams, they mostly fell flat.

Five weeks ago, Washington kept pace with Arizona for about 31 minutes until the Wildcats pulled away at the end and captured a 95-79 win at McKale Center despite a game-high 28 points from Pac-12 scoring leader Brown.

And three weeks ago, the Huskies were humiliated in their most lopsided loss of the season — an 84-56 beatdown against Oregon at Matthew Knight Arena.

So, will Saturday be any different?

Well, this time the Huskies are playing one of the Pac-12’s top teams at Alaska Airlines Arena where they’ve won five straight games following Thursday’s 87-64 crushing win over Arizona State.

“We weren’t great at home and we were great on the road (at the start of the season),” Hopkins said, noting the three nonconference home losses. “It’s just comfort. Our fans have been spectacular and our defense at home has been at a high, high level. You can feel it and you can see it.”

In Pac-12 games, Washington’s scoring hasn’t changed much regardless of venue. UW averages 71 points at home and 72.6 points on the road.

However, Washington allows 78.1 points on the road and just 62.8 at home.

UW’s defense will be sorely tested Saturday against Arizona, which ranks third in the nation while scoring 84.6 points per game.

The Wildcats are loaded with four double-digit scores including guard Bennedict Mathurin (16.7 points per game), forward Azuolas Tubelis (14.6), center Christian Koloko (12.1) and guard Kerr Kriisa (10.4).

“I believe they’re the best team in the country,” Hopkins said. “I’ve watched a lot of college basketball and I’ve seen all the teams play. I don’t think they have a weakness. They’ve got great guard play. They got great size. They have three guys, one is going to be the most improved (in the Pac-12) and a first-round draft pick in Tubellis. There’s Koloko. They got size. They’ve got a great defensive player in Dalen Terry. They’ve got a go-to player who might be the best player in the country in Mathurin.

“With that all being said, what a great opportunity. You just feel blessed to play in this league, but when you get opportunities to play the top teams and be in one of the greatest college basketball environments, those are the special moments. That’s what you’ll remember. Those opportunities. To feel that crowd. When was the last time we felt that? Two and half years?”

The last sellout at Alaska Airlines Arena was March 16, 2019 when Oregon beat Washington 55-47 and spoiled UW’s bid for a perfect home record.

This season, the Huskies are averaging 6,110 fans in Pac-12 games, which ranks sixth in the conference and well below the halcyon days when UW averaged crowds of 9,500 just 10 years ago.

Still, Washington is going all out Saturday for the first top-5 team to visit Alaska Airlines Arena since the Huskies beat fifth-ranked UCLA 71-61 on Feb. 10, 2008.

Washington is staging a blackout, asking fans to wear black while giving away rally towels and Starbucks coffee cups.

Hopkins chuckled at the suggestion UW should bring back Dominic Green who garnered Husky legend status after burying the buzzer-beating three-pointer that shot down then-No. 9 Arizona 78-75 in 2018 in front of a sold out Alaska Airlines Arena crowd that stormed the floor.

“We’re pulling out all the stops,” Hopkins said. “If there were Yeezys, I’d be like yeah let’s go. Yeezys for everybody. … This league is good. It showed what it had last year in the NCAA tournament. We get opportunities now to play the top echelon. It’s just a great opportunities.

“The great thing about some games is there’s no motivational talk. There’s no making sure you’re going to be ready. These guys, all the senses will be flying, and that’s what makes these opportunities so special.”