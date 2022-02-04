BERKELEY, Calif. — Mike Hopkins is pulling out some old tricks to keep the Washington men’s basketball team grounded and humble amid its greatest stretch of games in three years.

Before this week’s trip to the Bay Area, the Husky coach had his staff lay out mouse traps throughout Alaska Airlines Arena and around the locker room to warn a resurgent UW team against buying into praise from media and fans who blasted them with painful criticism early in the season.

“Don’t eat the cheese,” Hopkins said. “It’s all about you got to have that chip on your shoulder. We’re underdogs every time we play. If we can keep that and have that mentality, then we’re going to try to be the hungrier team every time we go out and compete. In some games, we may not have shot the ball they way we want to, but we won because we were gritty.

“The combination of both is a pretty darn good thing. … But I always say, you can’t always control shooting. What we can control is the energy we bring and the mindset we need to have. So yeah, don’t eat the cheese.”

There’s plenty of cheese or praise being piled on Washington, which has won 6 of its last 7 games and 7 of its last 9 contests to improve to 12-8 overall and tied for fourth in the Pac-12 at 7-3.

It’s been a strange and surprising ascension for the Huskies, which started the season at 5-5, including upset nonconference losses at home to Northern Illinois, Winthrop and Utah Valley.

“In the preseason, I’ve said it multiple times how good we feel this team can be.” Hopkins said. “Now it’s a matter of when are they going to do it? Are we going to do it the first five games? Is it going to be the 10th game? Is it going to be the 15th game? That’s where the staff has done an incredible job. We just kept growing together and you’re starting to see that chemistry.”

Halfway through the Pac-12 season and with 10 conference games remaining, Washington is poised to make a postseason run, which is a remarkable turnaround for a team that was 5-21 last season and picked to finish 11th in preseason predictions.

Pac-12 men’s basketball standings Winners of 6 of their last 7 games, UW has risen to fourth in the standings

Here are three observations on Washington.

Can UW really win an NCAA tournament berth ?

Sure, why not? But let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves.

Washington ranks No. 126 in the NCAA’s NET, which is a primary tool in NCAA tournament at-large selections. UW is also No. 129 in KenPom rankings.

The Huskies would need to improve those numbers dramatically in the next five weeks or else their best chance of landing a spot in the Big Dance is winning the Pac-12 Tournament much like Oregon State did last year.

In the NET rankings, Washington is 0-2 in the all-important Quad 1 matchups.

Still, there are plenty of chances to collect quality wins starting Sunday at Stanford. UW barely beat the Cardinal 67-64 on Jan. 15 after building a 22-point first-half lead and the rematch feels like a coin flip even though Stanford (13-8, 6-5) is seemingly staggering while posting a 3-4 record in its past seven games.

Washington returns home next week to face another struggling team Arizona State (2-7, 6-13) that’s riding a four-game losing streak.

Then UW’s schedule gets interesting with a three-game stretch that begins with a home game against No. 7 Arizona followed by road contests at No. 19 USC and No. 3 UCLA.

Washington has six of its final 10 games at home, including a makeup game against UCLA that has yet to be rescheduled and a rematch with Oregon, which humiliated the Huskies 84-56 two weeks ago.

It should be noted, KenPom predicts UW will finish 2-6 in the remaining games on the schedule, not including postponed contests versus UCLA and WSU.

“We just got to keep getting better,” Hopkins said. “We play a really good Stanford team on Sunday and right now that’s the only thing we’re focusing on. I can’t remember the last time we got a sweep on the road.

“Defensively, we’re starting to feel what we can do in the zone. … We got some weapons out there (offensively) and ways to win. But for us, we know we can always hang our hat on defense. As good as we’re playing, we can still get a whole lot better.”

Can Terrell Brown Jr. win the Pac-12 Player of the Year award?

Surprisingly, Brown has put himself in the conversation for the Pac-12’s most prestigious postseason award due to his explosive offensive performances.

The Husky senior guard leads the league and ranks sixth in the country while averaging 21.6 points per game.

The next closest Pac-12 player is UCLA’s Johnny Juzang at 17.7 while Arizona’s Ben Mathurin is third at 16.9.

“Certainly Terrell is in the discussion,” Pac-12 analyst Don MacLean said. “But at some point you got to ask are you really going to give it to Terrell or a guy like Ben Mathurin after Arizona finishes 18-2 or whatever they end up? We’ve seen this before. (Does the award go to) the best player on the best team or the guy that’s putting up numbers?”

In addition, Oregon’s Will Richardson and USC’s Isaiah Mobley are candidates to claim the Pac-12 POY. Dark horse candidates include Arizona’s Azuolas Tubelis and Colorado’s Jabari Walker.

“That’s the list right now and I’m guessing one of them will get it,” MacLean said. “If Washington gets a top four finish and bye (into the Pac-12 Tournament), then I think you can make a case for Terrell.”

Brown also leads the Pac-12 with 2.4 steals per game.

Is Mike Hopkins still on the hot seat?

Sorta.

I always felt Washington needed to win half of its games, which would allow Hopkins a chance to make a viable case why he should return next season beyond the guaranteed $9.3 million and three years on a deal that expires in 2025.

There’s no question his brand of basketball can win in the Pac-12. The former longtime Syracuse assistant was 48-22 during his first two years at UW, while guiding the Huskies to the second round of the NCAA tournament in 2019.

The only question was whether Hopkins could turn things around after compiling a 20-38 record the following two seasons?

Advertising

Last summer, Hopkins revamped the roster with seven newcomers, including six transfers. He never wavered in his commitment to his beloved 2-3 zone and essentially turned the offense over to Brown, who rewarded his faith with a storybook season.

“I’ve been doubted my whole life,” Hopkins said. “I’m better in the underdog role. Look at my staff. Quincy Pondexter didn’t start until his third year. Will Conroy is a chip-on-his-shoulder guy. That’s just who we are. I never take anything personal. I know the type of business that we’re in.

“But I also know when you surround yourself with good people and you got good talent, then you can mold those guys and get them to play together and anything is possible. That’s the greatest thing about sports.”