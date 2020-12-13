The Washington men’s basketball team was in position to turn the table on its bitter Pacific Northwest rival and hand Oregon a painful, last-second defeat just like the Ducks did back in January.

And this time, Quade Green was going to be the hero, just like Payton Pritchard was last time.

In their last meeting on Jan. 18, the former Ducks star drilled a 26-foot three-pointer over a defender with 3.4 seconds left that stunned a sold-out Alaska Airlines Arena crowd into silence as Oregon rallied from a 16-point second half deficit to defeat UW 64-61 in overtime.

On Saturday night, Green had a chance at payback.

This time, Washington was down 15 points midway in the second half of its Pac-12 home opener before storming back in the final minute. Trailing by two points, Green took a potentially game-winning three-pointer from 25 feet with six seconds on the game clock that missed the mark.

Washington lost 74-71 in its Pac-12 opener.

It’s UW’s fourth straight loss to Oregon, which has won 10 of the past 11 meetings, including six straight in Seattle.

The Huskies (1-4 and 0-2) are off to their worst start since the 1993-94 season, when they began 0-5 before finishing 5-22 and 3-15 in the conference.

Advertising

Washington hosts Montana at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Here are three impressions from the game:

Not a bad shot

Green was brilliant Saturday night while scoring a career-high 26 points on 10-for-17 shooting. He also tallied four assists and three rebounds to offset four turnovers in 37 minutes. If he makes his last shot, then he’s the hero. But he missed and left himself open to second guessing considering he shot the ball with six seconds on the clock and UW didn’t need a three.

Still, here are a few things to consider before lambasting Green. First, he’s a really good three-point shooter who came into the game shooting 45% (9 of 20) behind the arc. Second, Green was unselfish down the stretch and went nearly 2½ minutes without taking a shot. On the previous four possessions, he passed to Nate Pryor and RaeQuan Battle — which led to baskets — and Nate Roberts, who lost the ball out of bounds. (More on this later.) And lastly, Oregon coach Dana Altman is a defensive guru who threw some funky defenses at Green, including what looked like a box-and-one scheme and frequent double teams in the second half.

Perhaps anticipating the Ducks would send another defender at him, Green shot quickly when he got the ball rather than trying to get a little closer to the basket.

During his postgame interview, coach Mike Hopkins said Green had an option on the final play to drive inside in hopes of drawing contact and putting pressure on the referees to call a foul. UW was 10 for 10 at the line while Oregon was 20 for 27, which caused Hopkins to lament the free-throw attempt disparity. Still, Green wasn’t going to leave anything to chance. However, unlike Pritchard, his game-winner sailed long and hit the back of the iron.

Still not in sync offensively

Through five games, Washington has yet to have more than two players score in double figures, which suggests the Huskies are still adjusting to their revamped offense. Green has had little trouble adjusting, and he’s averaging 17 points while shooting 51.6% from the field and 43.5% on three-pointers. No one else is averaging more than eight points.

Battle came off the bench and provided a spark with a personal-best 19 points. The other night, Pryor was the catalyst in UW’s win over Seattle University with 13 points while starting in place of Green. Pryor returned to the bench Saturday and had a relatively quiet outing (four points, three rebounds and three assists). Still, he played 33 minutes because UW needed a second ballhandler alongside Green to combat Oregon’s harassing defense.

Advertising

Roberts’ forte is rebounding, but the 6-10 forward could develop into a reliable scorer if he improves his pass-catching skills and his 36.8 field goal percentage. Too often, Roberts mishandled passes in the post, which led to rushed layups that rolled off the rim or a dunk attempt that rattled out.

Rotation set for now

It appears as if Hopkins has settled on a seven-man rotation featuring starters Green, Roberts, Erik Stevenson, Jamal Bey and Hameir Wright with Pryor and Battle as the primary backups. Reserves Riley Sorn and Cole Bajema played sparingly Saturday night while Marcus Tsohonis and J’Raan Brooks, who each played 14 minutes in the Nov. 29 opener, remained on the bench for the first time this season.

Green has been the early star, while Roberts, Pryor and Battle have shined at times in supporting roles. However, the Huskies are still waiting for Wright, Bey and Stevenson to make meaningful offensive contributions.

It’s conceivable that Wright hasn’t fully regained his confidence following a 1-for-10 three-point shooting display on Dec. 1 against Baylor. On Saturday, Oregon often left him open and he was able to convert 2 of 6 three-pointers for a season-high eight points.

Bey often becomes the odd man out on the offensive end and has taken the fewest attempts (26) among the starters. And it’s a relatively small sample size, but Stevenson, the Wichita State transfer, has struggled offensively in his new role with the Huskies. He’s shooting 27.5% from the field and 23.5% on three-pointers (4 of 17).