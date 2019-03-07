David Crisp and Noah Dickerson each scored 22 points and had shining moments at the end of Washington's 81-76 overtime win against Oregon State.

The Huskies pulled out another nail-biter, but this time they needed an extra period before collecting a nerve-wracking 81-76 overtime victory against Oregon State.

Washington remained perfect at Alaska Airlines Arena where it is 15-0 this season. The Pac-12 regular-season champion Huskies also improved to 24-6 and 15-2 in conference.

Here are three impressions following the game.

SO MANY STARS ON ONE COURT

The pregame talk focused on the close Pac-12 MVP race considering the three front-runners – UW’s Jaylen Nowell and Matisse Thybulle and OSU’s Tres Tinkle – were sharing the court for one last time in the regular season.

Sure enough, each finished with a performance that was indicative of their season.

Nowell was efficient offensively while shooting 5 of 11 from the field, 2 of 4 on three-pointers and 6 of 8 at the line for 18 points. He also had a game-tying five assists and five rebounds in 39 minutes.

Thybulle spearheaded the defense and finished with four steals and two blocks. He also had nine points and two assists.

Meanwhile, Tinkle put on a show with 31 points and 10 rebounds – albeit in another losing effort.

The Pac-12 MVP candidates were good, but they were upstaged by David Crisp and Noah Dickerson who each scored 22 points and had shining moments in overtime.

Crisp torched the Beavers from the outside with four 3-pointers and Dickerson dominated inside for a season-high tying 17 rebounds.

UW’s stockpile of stars proved to be the difference in a game in which Tinkle’s supporting cast came up short in the big moments.

SURVIVE AND ADVANCE

The Huskies are remarkably consistent on defense, which means theoretically they should be able to play with any team in any setting.

Unfortunately for Washington, its offense isn’t nearly as efficient which has been the case for the past two months.

After 40 minutes on Wednesday, the Huskies had 66 points and couldn’t shake free from the Beavers.

Shoddy free-throw shooting didn’t help. Before the extra period, UW was 11 of 18 at the line.

However, the veteran-laden Huskies are battle-tested and they don’t panic in pressure situations. Their four seniors have played in a combined 504 games.

Once again, UW did just enough in the final moments to secure another win. In OT, the Huskies converted 4 of 4 field goals, 1 of 1 three-pointers and 6 of 8 free throws.

“We talk a lot about poise with our guys,” coach Mike Hopkins said. “When you’re a championship caliber team and program, teams are going to give you their best shot and they’re going to go on runs. You play a tough Oregon State team, they have a great coach, they have a really good team.

“For some reason, they play really, really well against us. They execute, they have shot makers, play makers. You have to have poise. They aren’t going away. Our guys showed that. As scary as it got in certain moments, they stayed together. When they had to get rebounds and make shots, our guys battled and made the plays we have to make, enough of them to come out with the victory.”

PAC-12 SHUFFLE

Just three days remain in the regular season, but the jockeying for seeding for the Pac-12 tournament is very fluid.

Here’s what we know:

Washington is guaranteed the No. 1 seed and Arizona State clinched the No. 2 spot.

Washington State and California are locked in the No. 11 and 12 seed, respectively. Everything else is up in the air.

If the season ended today, here’s a look at the Pac-12 tournament pairings.

Wed., March 13

Game 1: No. 8 USC (15-14, 8-8) vs. No. 9 Arizona (17-13, 8-9), 12:00 p.m. PT (Pac-12 Network).

Game 2: No. 5 Oregon State (17-12, 9-8) vs. No. 12 California (7-22, 2-15), 2:30 p.m. PT (Pac-12 Network).

Game 3: No. 7 Colorado (17-11, 8-8) vs. No. 10 Stanford (15-14, 8-9), 6:00 p.m. PT (Pac-12 Network).

Game 4: No. 6 Oregon (18-12, 9-8) vs. No. 11 Washington State (11-19, 4-13), 8:30 p.m. PT (Pac-12 Network).

Thurs., March 14

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. No. 1 Washington (23-6, 14-2), 12:00 p.m. PT (Pac-12 Network).

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. No. 4 UCLA (16-13, 9-7), 2:30 p.m. PT (Pac-12 Network).

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. No. 2 Arizona State (20-9, 11-6), 6:00 p.m. PT (Pac-12 Network).

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. No. 3 Utah (15-13, 9-7), 8:30 p.m. PT (ESPN).

Fri., March 15

Game 9: Semifinal 1, 6:00 p.m. PT (Pac-12 Network).

Game 10: Semifinal 2, 8:30 p.m. PT (ESPN).

Sat., March 16

Game 11: Pac-12 championship, 7:00 p.m. PT (ESPN).