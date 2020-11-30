Strangely enough, Mike Hopkins fondly remembers the 24-point drubbing Virginia Tech administered to his Washington men’s basketball team three years ago.

Following the trouncing at New York’s Madison Square Garden, the Huskies won five straight games and nine of the next 10 during Hopkins’ first year at UW, which ended with a surprising 12-game improvement from the previous season and a 21-13 record.

The lopsided loss to Virginia Tech wasn’t far from Hopkins’ mind after Washington’s 86-52 defeat Sunday to No. 2 Baylor in Las Vegas.

The 34-point is the largest margin of defeat during the Hopkins era and the sixth worst UW loss in the past 40 years.

Here are three impressions from the game.

Where’s the leadership?

By virtue of experience, point guard Quade Green and forward Hameir Wright are the veteran leaders of a UW team with just two active seniors, not including suspended star Nahziah Carter.

The most effective way for Green and Wright to lead is to be productive on the court, however they combined for four points, one rebound and three assists in the opener. The Huskies need much more from those two to be competitive.

Green, who averaged 11.6 points and 5.3 assists last season, has to score and create shots for others. And Wright has to avoid foul trouble and stay on the court for longer than 14 minutes. He’s also tasked with helping defend the rim and rebound.

Truth be told, Washington was devoid of a leader last season, which is why freshman Isaiah Stewart admirably stepped into the role. Green appears to be person with the requisite skill set and personality to guide the Huskies at least early on.

Fix the rebounding issues real quick

Baylor is going to make a lot of teams look bad, so don’t read too much into Washington’s loss. Still, that 50-19 rebounding disparity is difficult to ignore and demands immediate attention.

It’s unfair to expect first-year starter Nate Roberts to collect every loose ball the way Stewart seemingly did last season. Wright staying on the court should help, but the Huskies will need everybody to attack the rim once a shot goes up.

Washington missed 33 shots Sunday and collected just five offensive rebounds. That has to improve or else it will be a long season for UW fans.

Establish an offensive pecking order

Washington unveiled its new three-point attack, which repeatedly misfired while connecting on just 5 of 24 shots behind the arc. It was unclear what the Huskies were trying to do offensively in large part because the lineups and pairings are unfamiliar with each other.

RaeQuan Battle had the best game despite shooting 3 of 11 from the floor and 2 of 8 on three-pointers. The sophomore guard finished with 10 points, three rebounds and three assists and played with more energy than anyone.

Several Huskies had a few moments where you could imagine things clicking for them. Guard Jamal Bey has a size advantage and looks to be able to draw fouls. Guard Erik Stevenson aggressively hunts for shots, which is something UW needs. And newcomers Cole Bajema, J’Raan Brooks and Nate Pryor had uneven Husky debuts despite limited minutes.

It’s unlikely Hopkins continues with an 10-man rotation so it’s imperative to establish a pecking order where folks know their roles.