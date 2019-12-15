SAN DIEGO — Amber Melgoza scored 17 points while Missy Peterson had 14 as the Washington women’s basketball team cruised past San Diego 65-47 in a nonconference game Sunday afternoon at Jenny Craig Pavilion.

Washington (7-2) looked solid on both sides of the court, but it was the defense that again looked impressive. The Huskies held San Diego (5-5) to just 28.6% shooting in the game and forced 25 turnovers while recording 17 steals. Eight different Washington players recorded at least one steal with Melgoza gathering five.

Melgoza was efficient in her 24 minutes of play, hitting 6 of 8 from the field, including 2 of 3 from beyond the arc. Peterson added six rebounds and five assists while JaQuaya Miller had a season-best nine points plus two blocks.

The Huskies used a 16-0 run and eight steals in the first quarter to take 25-9 lead.

Washington had a 7-0 run to stretch the lead to 32-11 in the second quarter and went into halftime on top 43-21.

The Huskies had a 57-31 lead after three quarters. San Diego opened the fourth on an 8-1 run to close within 19 with 5:01 left. But Peterson drained a deep three followed by a steal and a layup to get the lead back to 24.

Washington closes out nonconference play with two home games later this week at the Husky Classic. The Huskies face San Francisco at 6 p.m. on Friday and take on Vanderbilt at 4 p.m. on Saturday.