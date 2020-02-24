After an emotional Senior Night victory, Amber Melgoza had a pretty good Monday as well as Washington’s senior guard was named the Pac-12 women’s basketball player of the week.

Sunday, as the Huskies upset No. 8 UCLA 74-68, Melgoza had 22 points and six rebounds. Friday, in a victory over USC, the Santa Barbara, Calif., product scored 25 points.

This is the first time Melgoza has won the award, and she’s the first Husky honored since Kelsey Plum in 2017.

OTHER HONORS

• Terrell Brown of Seattle University was named the men’s basketball player of the week in the Western Athletic Conference, the third time he has been honored this season. Brown, a junior out of Garfield High in Seattle, matched his career high with 31 points and added 10 assists against Grand Canyon. He also had 25 points, six rebounds and five assists against Cal State-Bakersfield.

• Shi Smith of Seattle U was named the WAC softball pitcher of the week after her no-hitter and 15 strikeouts against California-Davis. She also allowed No. 3 Oklahoma just two runs in six innings. She closed out the week with a three-inning save against Missouri, allowing one hit, striking out five.

• Everett’s Dustin Wolf was named the goaltender of the week in the Western Hockey League. Wolf posted a 3-0 record and stopped 60 of 63 shots.

• Baja Sur was named Washington Horse of the Year for 2019 at the Washington Annual Awards Dinner at Emerald Downs. Baja Sur also was named champion sprinter and champion 3-year-old to add to his 2018 champion juvenile title.

• Tanner Toolson of Union High in Camas was named Mr. Basketball for the state by the Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association. Among Players of the year in their classifications were Jabe Mullin of Mount Si (4A) and Tari Eason of Garfield (3A).

CURLING

• A team from the Granite Curling Club in Seattle will represent the U.S. in the Senior World Curling Championships in Kelowna, B.C., in April. Team Larway, made up of Joel Larway, Doug Kauffman, Darren Lehto, John Rasmussen and coach Ken Trask, won 8-3 over a team from Libertyville, Ill., for the U.S. title in Fairbanks.

COLLEGE GOLF

• Seattle U was in second place and Gonzaga in seventh at The Joust at Goose Creek in Jurupa Valley, Calif. The Redhawks, at 11 over, trail leader Omaha by seven shots. Gonzaga was at 23 over. Jack Rahon of SU was third at 2-under 138.

• Washington was in fifth place and Washington State 11th after two rounds of the Bruin Wave women’s tournament. The Huskies were 22 over, trailing leader USC by 16 strokes.