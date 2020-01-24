Washington at No. 23 Colorado

Time: 6 p.m. PT Saturday

Where: CU Events Center (Capacity: 11,064)

TV: FS1 (Aaron Goldsmith & Casey Jacobsen)

Radio: KOMO 1000 AM & 97.7 FM (Tony Castricone and Jason Hamilton)

Records: UW (12-8, 2-5 Pac-12); CU (15-4, 4-2)

Projected starting lineups:

UW

Player … Ht … Yr … PPG … RPG … APG

G Jamal Bey … 6-6 … So. … 5.7 …. 2.2 … 1.5 (steals)

G Nahziah Carter … 6-6 … Jr. … 12.5 … 5.3 … 1.5 (steals)

F Hameir Wright … 6-9 … Jr. … 5.3 …. 4.6 … 2.0

F Jaden McDaniels … 6-9 … Fr. … 13.1 …. 6.4 … 2.1

F Isaiah Stewart … 6-9 … Fr. … 18.0 … 8.9 … 2.1 (blocks)

CU

Player … Ht. … Yr. … PPG … RPG … APG

G McKinley Wright IV … 6-0 … Jr. … 13.3 … 5.3 … 5.3

G Shane Gatling … 6-2 … Sr. … 6.2 … 1.6 … 1.1

G D’Shawn Schwartz … 6-7 … Jr. … 10.8 … 3.4 … 1.3

F Tyler Bey … 6-8 … Jr. … 13.1 … 9.3 … 1.8

F Evan Battey … 6-8 … Fr. … 9.3 … 6.7 … 0.8

Coach: Thad Boyle has a 204-127 record in his 10th season with the Buffaloes. Including a four-year stint at Northern Colorado (2006-10) where he compiled a 56-66 record, Boyle is 259-193 in 14 years as a coach.

Preseason prediction: Colorado was picked second in the Pac-12 preseason media poll.

Series: Washington leads Colorado 17-11 in a series that began in 1953. The Huskies have a five-game winning streak against the Buffaloes.

Last meeting: Jaylen Nowell and Nahziah Carter each scored 14 points, and Washington held off a late Colorado rally for a 66-61 victory in the Pac-12 tournament semifinals last year. The top-seeded Huskies led by 14 points (52-38) with 8:57 remaining before the Buffaloes cut the lead to 64-61 with 18 seconds left. David Crisp scored on a breakaway layup to seal the win.

Previous game: Colorado pulled away in the second half to beat Washington State 78-56 on Thursday. The Buffaloes were up 54-50 before their 12-1 run essentially put the game away with 6:49 remaining. CU held WSU to 37% shooting and its fewest points of the season. Colorado dominated the rebounding battle 45-28.

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

— Junior Tyler Bey missed Thursday’s game due to a right-hand injury, which snapped a 75-game streak of consecutive starts. Boyle is hopeful that Bey will be available Saturday. Bey leads the Pac-12 with a 9.3 rebounding average. The All-Pac-12 forward averages 1.7 steals and 1.4 blocks. He has seven double-doubles this season and 26 during his career. Bey had 22 points and 16 rebounds against Washington in their last meeting. Bey and UW’s Jamal Bey are cousins who grew up together in Las Vegas.

Advertising

— McKinley Wright IV leads the team at 13.5 points and 5.0 assists per game. He’s second on the team in steals (21) and third in rebounding at 5.3 per contest. The guard is averaging 17.0 points, 6.7 assists and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 50% (42-84) in the past eight games. Wright was held to seven points on 1-of-10 shooting against UW in their previous matchup.

— Junior guard D’Shawn Schwartz is shooting 40.9% (36 of 88) on three-pointers. Over half of his shots are behind the arc. He hit a season-high five three-pointers against then-No. 13 Dayton on Dec. 21. Surprisingly, Schwartz shoots just 68.2% (30 of 44) on free throws.

OVERVIEW:

— Colorado is off to its best start since the 2013-14 squad also began 14-4.

— The Buffaloes returned all five starters from last season and they don’t play a single freshman, which makes them the antithesis of the Huskies, who rely on two freshmen who lead the team in scoring and rebounding.

— Colorado is second in the Pac-12 and 36th in the nation in scoring defense at 61.7 points per game. CU has held eight opponents under 60 points and three of those under 50.

— Colorado averages just 71.9 points, which ranks eighth in the Pac-12. However, the Buffs are capable of big scoring nights. Two weeks ago, they blew out Utah 91-52.

— The Buffaloes have won 24 of their past 28 home games.

— Last season, CU finished 22-12 and 10-8 in the Pac-12. The Buffs advanced to the NIT, where they won two games and lost in the quarterfinals.