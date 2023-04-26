Kentucky senior point guard Sahvir Wheeler is heading to Washington to finish a well-traveled college career and reunite with former Wildcats teammate Keion Brooks Jr.

UW men’s basketball coach Mike Hopkins has gotten a lot of mileage from a Lexington, Kentucky to Seattle pipeline that began in 2019 with former UK point guard Quade Green.

Wheeler made the announcement Wednesday morning on the YouTube show ChopShop HTX that’s based in his hometown Houston.

“I will like to announce that I will be going to the University of Washington next year,” Wheeler said. “Why Washington? The three biggest things that I was transparent to every coach and to everyone who asked was my three biggest factors were style of play … who I’m going to be playing with, what guys are coming back and how can I fit with them, how can they fit with me and how can we complement each other?

“Then, NIL. That’s just the space we’re at in the new day and age where that stuff is important.”

Wheeler, a New York native, picked UW over Georgia where he took a recruiting visit and began his collegiate career. During two seasons with the Wildcats, he averaged 11.3 points, 5.8 assists. 3.1 rebounds while starting 43 of 57 games.

The past two seasons, Wheeler averaged 9.1 points, 6.3 assists and 2.5 rebounds while starting 43 of 51 games at Kentucky. The two-time second-team SEC performer ranks fifth all-time in the conference with 655 assists.

Wheeler started the first 13 of 14 games last season before losing his job to Cason Wallace in January. And in February, Wheeler suffered a season-ending ankle injury.

“I’m great,” he said. “If the national championship were today, I could play a full 40.”

Presumably, Wheeler replaces freshman point guard Keyon Menifield who transferred to Arkansas and gives Washington an experienced floor general to start alongside touted incoming freshman guard Wesley Yates III in the backcourt.

Washington’s starting frontcourt likely comprises Brooks and Portland transfer Moses Wood at forward next to center Braxton Meah.

That leaves guards Koren Johnson and Fresno State transfer Anthony Holland filling out an eight-man rotation with center Franck Kepnang, who missed most of last season with a knee injury.

Incoming freshman forward Christian King and sophomore forward Samuel Ariyibi give the Huskies 10 scholarship players, which is three fewer than the NCAA limit.

Wheeler, who started with Brooks during the 2021-22 season at Kentucky, also has a friendly relationship with Yates, who starred nearby Beaumont, Texas, which is about 90 minutes from Houston.

“Just having those pieces around me, I know is going to allow me to be at my best,” said Wheeler who expects UW to revamp what has been a pedestrian offense that ranked eighth in the Pac-12 while averaging 69.2 points per game.

When asked who he models his game after, the 5-foot-10 and 180-pound Wheeler said: “I’m originally from New York so I’ve got some New York swag to my game as far as the flow and the handle that I bring. Definitely, guys like Damon Stoudamire, the most recent Isaiah Thomas, Kemba Walker even a little bit of Brandon Jennings. I also watch film on guys like Kenny Anderson, Kareem Reid and (Stephon) Marbury, guys that are from the area that I’m from.

“Guys who have made it at my size and who have done significant damage in college and also went on to the NBA to have great careers as well.”