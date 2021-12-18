The Washington women’s basketball team erased a 13-point deficit in the second half and went up by eight points in the final five minutes before Eastern Washington tied it near the end.

A handful of Huskies made clutch plays when it mattered most, but none was bigger than Alexis Whitfield’s jumper that put UW up for good and secured a hard-fought 62-59 nonconference victory on Saturday at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Lauren Schwartz finished with a game-high 18 points and T.T. Watkins came off the bench and added 12 for Washington, which improved to 4-3.

Jaydia Martin, Andie Zylak and Jacinta Buckley each had 15 points for EWU (2-6).