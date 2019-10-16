For the first time in school history, the Huskies will offer beer and wine at Alaska Airlines Arena for Washington men’s and women’s basketball games.

The expansion of alcohol sales came at the request of UW fans, athletic director Jen Cohen said.

“In recent years, fan feedback has indicated a strong desire for the offering of beer and wine throughout our basketball competition facilities,” Cohen said in a release. “After seeing many of our peer institutions introduce beer and wine sales in their facilities, having a successful launch of sales in other venues in our athletic village, and monitoring the Seattle Storm’s alcohol sales in Alaska Airlines Arena this summer, our campus committee determined the timing was right to responsibly introduce sales for basketball games.”

This summer, Alaska Airlines Arena served as the primary site for the displaced Storm while KeyArena undergoes renovation. The WNBA team played 12 games at UW.

Washington becomes the sixth Pac-12 school to offer alcohol at basketball games.

Since 2014, UW football fans have been able to enjoy a cold brew at Husky Stadium in the “Off-Leash Deck,” a standing-room only beer garden open to fans. Beer sales are cut off at the end of the third quarter.

During baseball and softball games, Washington has sold beer and wine at Husky Ballpark and Husky Softball Stadium since 2018.

Additionally, UW is implementing a clear bag and no re-entry policies at Alaska Airlines Arena for all sports.