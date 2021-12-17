After a COVID-19 outbreak forced a three-week suspension that wiped out two marquee games and rescheduled another one, the Washington men’s basketball team returns to the court Saturday night at full strength.

It’s the longest in-season layoff in the 125-year history of the Huskies, which last played Nov. 27 and will host Seattle University at 7 p.m. at Alaska Airlines Arena.

“It’s been a pretty rough stretch but excited to get the opportunity to play,” coach Mike Hopkins said during a Zoom interview Friday afternoon. “The kids have worked hard. We’re lucky and blessed that everyone is healthy.”

Hopkins said “a significant number” of UW players and coaches entered health and safety protocols that required them to be quarantined and submitted to frequent testing.

When asked how many people tested positive, Hopkins said, “I don’t want to get into that, but there were definitely people affected for sure on both ends.”

Two weeks ago, a Los Angeles Times report citing an unnamed source said seven UW players and coaches entered COVID protocols.

At the time, a UW spokesperson told The Seattle Times the entire Husky roster and coaching staff is fully vaccinated.

“It’s one of those things,” Hopkins said. “Last year no one was vaccinated, and we didn’t have any cases. At the beginning of this year, everybody was 100% (vaccinated), and it went through us. Like I said before, it’s pretty scary when it happens. But we all came out of it healthy, which is the most important thing.”

The Husky players who were not in protocols participated in individual workouts. Following a two-week layoff, Washington had its first team practice Monday, which was the first of four workouts this week.

Hopkins likened restarting the UW program to a prize fighter returning to boxing after a lengthy absence.

“You can hit the bag (in practice) and then you actually get into a ring and now you get hit,” he said. “And on top of it, you get leaned on. It’s a different type of conditioning and a different type of rhythm. With our experience, that’s going to be a million-dollar question. But I feel good about where we’re at. I felt really good about the practice yesterday.”

Before the shutdown, Washington (4-4, 0-1 Pac-12) was wildly inconsistent while establishing roles on a team with seven newcomers.

The Huskies captured impressive road wins over South Dakota State and George Mason at the Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

However, UW also had three head-scratching upset defeats at home against mid-majors, including an 82-74 loss to Winthrop in its last outing.

“We’re going to find out (Saturday)” Hopkins said when asked how the Huskies would play in its first game following a three-way layoff. “You go through practice and you see what you have. We’ve had great attitudes. We’ve had great work, our leaders have really been good. Our younger players have gotten better. It will be just be another great opportunity for us to get ready before Pac-12 games.”

Seattle U, which has lost 16 straight games to Washington, figures to pose a stiffer challenge to the Huskies than last year when UW won 73-41. It was the second-most lopsided win in the 67-year history of the series, which began in 1953.

The Redhawks are also no strangers to adversity. Former coach Jim Hayford resigned Nov. 11 amid a school investigation that he used a racial slur during a preseason scrimmage. Interim coach Chris Victor has led Seattle U to an 8-3 record.

“It’s a challenge, but they’re coaching staff has done a good job through adversity,” Hopkins said. “You can go two different ways. You come more together, or you separate. This team has really come together. They’ve played really well.

“It’s going to be a great challenge. This team shoots a lot of 3s and they do it as well as anybody.”

Hopkins doled praise on Seattle U leading scorers Cameron Tyson (14.7 points per game), Riley Grigsby (14.4) and Darrion Trammell (14.2).

However, Terrell Brown Jr. is the marquee attraction and the bridge that binds the neighborhood rivals.

The former Garfield High standout averaged 17.2 points while starring two seasons (2018-20) at Seattle U before transferring to Arizona last season and returning home to finish his collegiate career at UW.

Brown ranks fifth nationally among Division I players with a 21.9 scoring average.

“Terrell is just a competitor,” Hopkins said. “Regardless of who you’re playing, he’s that guy that can’t wait to get those opportunities. If it was Seattle U or whoever we were playing, he gets up for every game that he plays.

“Obviously, there’s a personal side. He had a lot of great memories there. He scored a lot of points. I’m sure there’s going to be some emotion, but Terrell is all about how can we become the best team that we can become. … I’m sure he’ll be excited, but he’s also a veteran. He’s played in a lot of games I know he’ll be poised.”