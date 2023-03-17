In the age of the NCAA transfer portal where over 1,700 men’s basketball players switched schools last year, it’s prudent for the sake of transparency for players – even those with no intentions of transferring – to announce their plans for next season on social media.

Perhaps that explains why Husky guard Koren Johnson announced he’s returning to Montlake even though he was never seriously considered a flight risk after manufacturing a standout freshman season.

On Friday, Johnson tweeted: “Can’t wait to run it back next year with my brothers! Next season gonna be special. We coming for it all!!!”

The 6-foot-2 and 175-pound Johnson averaged 6.8 points, 1.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 19.4 minutes as a backup guard in 29 games for Washington, which finished 16-16.

“I’m excited about what Year 2 looks like with not just (Johnson) but all the young guys,” coach Mike Hopkins said. “That first year, typically you’re just playing on instinct and it’s coming at you so fast.

“That next year, things tend to slow down for those guys. There’s familiarity there. They tend to have more purpose about what they’re doing. … (Johnson) had a big, big year. He can build so much on that. Just scratching the surface for sure.”

Johnson is the fourth Husky to recommit to Washington joining Cole Bajema, Braxton Meah and Franck Kepnang.

Backup forwards Jackson Grant and Langston Wilson are transferring while fifth-year senior Jamal Bey’s eligibility has expired.

Citing unnamed sources, 247sports reported last week that PJ Fuller II is transferring, but the senior guard has not filed the requisite paperwork and is believed to be unsure about his future plans.

Five other Huskies are seemingly undecided, including Keion Brooks Jr., Keyon Menifield, Noah Williams, Tyler Linhardt and Samuel Ariyibi.

Washington’s incoming class is highlighted by four-star prospect Wesley Yates III while Seattle Prep standout Christian King is expected to sign with UW next month.