“You have to believe in him.”

That’s the advice Roger DeBoer gave Washington men’s basketball coach Mike Hopkins when Cole Bajema returned home and joined the Huskies two year ago.

DeBoer knows Bajema better than anyone considering he coached the 6-foot-7 guard at Lynden Christian, where he set the school’s all-time scoring record with 1,876 points.

“Cole is at his best when people believe in him,” said DeBoer, who won three Class 1A state championships at Lynden Christian, including the 2018 title with Bajema as the team’s star. “When he feels like people believe in him, he will spend the rest of his existence proving them right.”

Admittedly, Hopkins’ belief in Bajema was tested when the Michigan transfer averaged just 3.1 points, 1.6 rebounds and 15.3 minutes while playing in 24 games on a UW team that finished 5-21 last season.

Bajema arrived on Montlake with a reputation as a three-point specialist who holds the all-time three-point shooting percentage record at Lynden Christian.

He shot a respectable 38.7% on 3s last season, but converted just 3 of 19 attempts beyond the arc in Washington’s first 11 games this season.

“I started the season off a little slow on shooting,” Bajema said. “But I work every day in practice keeping that thing consistent. And the work pays off.”

Certainly, so.

Everything changed for Bajema on Thursday when he drained 5 of 8 three-pointers for 15 points in 21 minutes off the bench to lead Washington to a 74-68 upset win at Utah.

In his next outing, the backup guard was even better while draining 6 of 7 long-range daggers for a career-high 18 points in 29 minutes of relief during a 78-64 loss at Colorado.

After 35 games, Bajama finally looked like the former four-star recruit and No. 4-ranked prospect in Washington state in 2019.

“Any time you come into new situations, there are (questions) … of I think I belong, but do I belong?” DeBoer said. “I think I fit in, but do I fit in? I think this system is good, but is it good? There’s all these internal questions.

“It’s all a part of the belief system that’s involved with any player. Obviously, any player is at his optimum level when he has full confidence within himself, and people arrive there in a lot of different ways.”

There was never any internal conflict for Bajema at Lynden Christian, where he was a four-year starter and compiled a 95-12 record, including 52-2 as a junior and senior.

DeBoer still remembers that night Feb. 17, 2019, when Bajema poured in a career-high 42 points to lead No. 1 ranked and defending state champion Lynden Christian to a 65-54 win over Seattle Academy and the Class 1A Bi-District 1/2 tournament title.

“One of the things that’s been true for Cole his entire life is when others begin to believe in him, he believes in himself even more,” DeBoer said. “You’re beginning to see teammates believe in him more during games. I think that has been relevant and evident in practice, but you’re seeing it more and more in games. He’s getting more opportunities in games.

“As much as we love to think that happens overnight, becoming confident in yourself and believing in what you can do is not an overnight process. It’s an ongoing process.”

Bajema doesn’t second guess his decision to transfer to Washington, where older sister Kara was an All-American volleyball player.

“I thought it was a really cool thing to come back to my hometown just like she did and play,” he said. “It’s been a good experience so far.”

When questioned about his shooting slump to start the season, Bajema didn’t give much of an explanation and thanked his teammates for not losing faith in him.

“Every day in practice, they’re always tell me keep shooting that thing,” he said. “They’ve seen it go in. That’s what I try to do when I go out there. I just have to give credit to them for looking for me out there. I appreciate that.”

Bajema’s emergence as a potential scoring threat is a long-awaited boost for a Washington offense that ranks ninth in the Pac-12 in scoring (70.3 points) and has been overly reliant on league-leading scorer Terrell Brown Jr. (20.7 points per game).

“When you’re shooting the three-point shot, it opens it up for all of our drivers and our playmakers,” Hopkins said. “When you have a great shooter, you put them at half court and they’re still going to be guarded. It opens up the court for everybody.

“I’m just really happy for Cole because he knows he’s a great shooter. We know he’s a great shooter. It was just a matter of time. For him to get those opportunities and shine, I was really proud of him.”

Of course, the question now becomes can Bajema continue his red-hot shooting when Washington (6-7, 1-2 Pac-12) hosts California (9-7, 2-3) at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Alaska Airlines Arena?

“I believe so,” Bajema said. “I’m getting my confidence up. … I just shoot when I’m open. I do what I can. I play as hard as I can on defense, and I’m just trying to do whatever I can do to help my team get a win.”

Hopkins added: “We have a package where we try to get him shots. … We’ll try (find) Cole. If he can’t get going, we’ll try to get him going.”

In the past two games, DeBoer recognized his former Lynden Christian star who averaged 24.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists as a senior.

“What we saw this weekend was just the beginning for Cole,” DeBoer said. “When he knows this is my shot and the shot I have to take and continues to hear that, he’s just going to be more successful.

“We had an offense that fit his skill set. We happened to get the ball in his hands an awful lot and it paid off for him and us.”

Now and then

A look at Cole Bajema’s career with the Washington men’s basketball team.

3M 3A 3P% PPG

Last 2 games 11 15 73.3% 16.5

First 35 games 15 50 30.0% 2.9