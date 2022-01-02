Maybe the fourth time will be the charm for the Washington men’s basketball team.

The Huskies flew to Tucson, Arizona, with the hopes of playing their Pac-12 opener at 5 p.m. Monday against No. 9-ranked Arizona.

It’s UW’s fourth attempt at participating in a conference game after three previous games, including an originally scheduled Dec. 2 league opener at Arizona, were postponed due to COVID-19.

Coach Mike Hopkins has repeated the phrase “control what you can control” since the coronavirus has severely impacted the UW program in recent weeks.

“The uncertainty with COVID, that just became a reality,” Hopkins said Sunday night during a phone interview. “Lose a player, lose a coach or can’t practice, those types of things are things you can’t control. So it just becomes, be the best you can every day. That’s what you can control. Just try to be the best you can. That’s been kind of our motto moving forward. That’s all we can do.”

Washington has had two lengthy disruptions this season due to COVID.

The Huskies partially shutdown the program for two weeks in late November and early December after several players and assistants tested positive for the virus.

Last week, Washington flew to Pullman for its Dec. 29 game at Washington State that scratched roughly 12 hours before tipoff due to COVID protocols with the Cougars.

“We’ve been on both sides,” Hopkins said. “We’ve been at home where our game could possibly not happen because of our situation. Then going on the road to play somebody and it’s not going to happen based on their situation. Those are uncertainties. I think you got to focus on you’re going to play the game. Then if something happens, obviously there’s a disappointment, but we’re also going to be as safe as we possible can for our student-athletes.”

“We’re all under the impression that everything is going to happen. That’s why we came. There are new protocols in the league. You just don’t know. (Monday) there could be a case. I don’t know. But as of right now, we’re playing.”

Washington (5-5) is expected to have full roster, including senior guard Jamal Bey as well as assistants Will Conroy, Wyking Jones and Quincy Pondexter who missed the previous game — a 68-52 nonconference home loss to Utah Valley on Dec. 21 — due to COVID protocols.

Even at full strength, the Huskies will have their hands full attempting to slow down Arizona (11-1, 1-0 Pac-12), which has the highest scoring offense in the nation that averages 89.5 points per game.

Meanwhile, Washington ranks ninth in the Pac-12 scoring (69.7) and 11th in points allowed (71.2).

“Arizona is playing the best in our league,” Hopkins said. “This team plays at the fastest pace of anybody in the United States. They got great guard play. They got great size. They’re a great transition team so we got to do a great job of trying to keep them out of transition and try to keep them in the half court.

“Then our thing is, we got to make shots. The games that we’ve struggled, we’ve missed foul shots and we’ve missed shots. That’s a big part of the game. Defensively, we’ve had some really good moments. Not consistent and to beat a team like this, you’re going to have to do it for longer periods of time if not the entire game.”

Monday’s game also marks a homecoming for UW senior guard Terrell Brown, who averaged 7.3 points and 3.5 assists during his only year with the Wildcats last season.

“Terrell understands that it just can’t be him,” Hopkins said noting Brown leads the Pac-12 with 21.4 scoring average. “He needs to get everybody else involved. It’s a team effort. But there’s a lot of excitement for him. There’s a lot of pride that he has coming back here to some of his teammates that he played with.

“He’s going to want to play good and most importantly I know he’s going to want to come out with a victory.”

Following the Arizona game, the Huskies fly to Salt Lake City to play Utah on Thursday and finish their three-games-in-seven-days road trip Jan. 9 at Colorado.

“That’s what it is,” Hopkins said. “We get an opportunity to play and be together and hopefully grow. It’s always hard to play your first three games on the road, but it’ll be a great challenge for us and we’re looking forward to getting better.”