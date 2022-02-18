Suddenly, the Huskies couldn’t miss.

After the worst offensive showing in program history in the first half — it was legitimately avert-your-eyes, hide-your-children stuff — the Washington women’s basketball team morphed into the 2017 Golden State Warriors over the game’s final six minutes Friday night against No. 8 Arizona.

The Huskies nearly pulled off the unthinkable.

Alas, Arizona was able to make its free throws in the closing seconds and held on for a tense 51-42 victory over the Huskies at Alaska Airlines Arena.

The Huskies, at 0-11, remain winless in Pac-12 Conference play.

In the first half, the Huskies hit a new low by scoring just seven (7!) points in the game’s first 20 minutes — their fewest points scored in any half in UW history.

To repeat: Seven points in the game’s first 20 minutes.

How, then, to explain UW’s sudden outburst in the game’s final six minutes, when the Huskies scored 17 points and twice pulled within four points against an Arizona team boasting the Pac-12’s most punishing defense?

It was, certainly, an exciting surge, and something first-year UW coach Tina Langley can build from.

The Huskies trailed 31-19 entering the fourth quarter.

Arizona (19-4, 9-4 Pac-12), the NCAA runner-up last year, extended that lead to 15 early in the fourth quarter.

Then the Huskies’ surge began with a Missy Peterson jump shot.

Haley Van Dyke followed with a corner three-pointer in front of the UW bench to get the Huskies within 38-28 with 5:02 left in the game.

Two minutes later, Lauren Schwartz sank a three-pointer from the corner, getting UW within nine.

Nancy Mulkey hit a short jump shot and followed that on the next possession by swishing a three-pointer from the top of the key after a nice pass from Jayda Noble.

That got the Huskies within 41-37 with 1:32 left.

On an inbounds play, Noble threw a cross-court pass to a wide open Peterson, who sank a three-pointer from the left arc to cut Arizona’s lead to 46-42 with 36 seconds left.

Arizona closed it out at the free-throw line.

Washington wound up scoring 23 points in the fourth quarter — four more than they had scored in the first three quarters combined.

Arizona coach Adia Barnes, a UW assistant from 2011-16 and a member of the Seattle Storm’s first WNBA championship team in 2004, has won six straight against the Huskies.

Arizona ranks as the best defensive team in the Pac-12, holding opponents to 56.9 points per game (entering Friday) and 37.7% shooting.

Mulkey had 13 points to lead the Huskies, who shot just 15% (3 for 20) from the field in the first half. They were 12 for 22 (55%) in the second half.