Eric Streufert couldn’t stop himself from flipping into coaching mode and yelling at the TV.

Well, not exactly the TV.

The Richland boys basketball coach was venting frustration toward Riley Sorn, his former Bombers star, who was getting his first extended run with the Washington men’s basketball team.

“Quit jumping and trying to block shots!” Streufert shouted during the Huskies game against Utah earlier this month — a 76-62 loss. “You’re 7-4! Keep your butt on the ground!”

The Richland coach used to scream similar instructions from the sideline when Sorn, then a gangly and admittedly uncoordinated 7-foot sophomore, made his first start with the Bombers.

“We didn’t have to play him when he was a sophomore, but we needed to play him so he could get better,” Streufert said during a phone interview. “The end of his junior year and the end of his senior year he improved drastically. The curve went straight up. I think he’s poised for another one of those growths.

“That guy has made improvements every year. He’s kind of been off the radar now at UW for awhile just learning how to play at that level and getting better. I got a chance to see him play in his last three games. I thought he’s really shown that he can be in the game. He moves well enough. He’s physical enough now. … He belongs out there.”

Mike Hopkins agrees.

After a pair of embarrassing lopsided defeats to start the season, in which UW was outrebounded 50-19 against No. 2 Baylor and 49-33 versus UC Riverside, the UW coach tinkered with the rotation and turned to the least experienced player on the bench.

It didn’t matter that Sorn, a redshirt sophomore, had spent the bulk of his career as a walk-on who sat out as a freshman, played just one minute last season before earning a scholarship this summer.

Heading into a matchup at Utah, Washington needed to get bigger on its front line and Sorn – a 7-foot-4 giant – has plenty of size.

“The previous game I felt so small,” Hopkins said during a teleconference interview. “You looked at the team and when he was in the game I was like ‘Geez, we’re big!’

“Mount Riley takes up a lot of that paint. It’s just really helped our team.”

Sorn logged eight points, six rebounds and 16 minutes – all career highs – at Utah. He then tallied five rebounds during a 10-minute stretch in a 73-41 win over Seattle University before logging just nine minutes in his last outing – a 74-71 loss to Oregon.

“The first two games we were crushed on the glass and it had to be addressed,” Hopkins said. “Certain guys got opportunities and were challenged. We didn’t win, but fixed a major problem – the rebounding.”

Heading into Wednesday’s 8 p.m. nonconference game against Montana (1-4) at Alaska Airlines Arena, Sorn has helped mitigate the Huskies’ rebounding woes while surprisingly finding a role in UW’s nine-man rotation.

“The thing that stands out most to me is that he’s just a confident kid that brings it,” Hopkins said. “He doesn’t complain. He doesn’t do anything. He just works and is a great positive influence. And when you have guys like that and they finally have success and they’ve been sitting on that bench a long time, (I’m) just so proud of him.

“And everybody is just like wow. Those are the guys you root for. The most important thing, he’s just scratching the surface of what he could become.”

Sorn, who reached 6 feet 6 by sixth grade, had always been steered towards basketball as a kid growing up in the Tri-Cities. His mother Jennifer (6-foot-2) played basketball at Boise State University and his dad, Andy (6-6) was baseball player at Treasure Valley Community College.

Still, Sorn didn’t garner much athletic success early on.

“It was frustrating,” Sorn said during a 2018 interview. “All the other kids were running up and down the court and passing and not dribbling off their feet and there I was, the guy with his hands in his pockets running around.

“It was a little discouraging at times with all the other guys who were way better than me, and all up until recently. Middle school was when I started to get a little coordinated. It just got better from there. It’s been a long journey, for sure.”

Streufert, who has spent 22 years at Richland, brought in college coaches to instruct his staff on how to coach Sorn, who was entering his junior year.

That season, Sorn averaged 12.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.8 blocks to lead the Bombers to the state tournament.

As a senior, Sorn made another jump in development while averaging 16.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.0 blocks en route to claiming the Class 4A state player of the year award and leading Richland to the state semifinals and a 24-3 record.

Despite the accolades, Washington was the only major Division I team to express serious interest in Sorn. Rather than play at Saint Mary’s, he accepted an offer to join the team as UW as a walk-on in part due to an interest in the school’s aerospace engineering program.

“I felt like I had the potential to buckle down and be kind of silent for two years or three years or how ever long it took to really to say I’m in the program and I’m ready to fight and do whatever you need me to do,” said Sorn, who switched his major to architecture. “That’s all I really want. I just want to win. I love this program so I think it’s a good opportunity for me.

“I’m glad I took this opportunity because if I would have stayed somewhere else I think the coaching staff wouldn’t have been able to get the most out of me that I know I can do.”

So far, Sorn, who is averaging 3.0 rebounds, 2.5 rebounds and 9.5 minutes, has displayed potential as a defensive roadblock in the middle of UW’s 2-3 zone.

“He’s better offensively than he’s shown,” Streufert said. “The way UW plays right now, the ball really doesn’t touch a big on purpose. It’s not played through the post.

“So his points come through rebounding and putbacks. His back to the basket game is way better. He’s a decent shooter too. For him, if you know your job is to defend, rebound and set good screens, then you don’t have to worry about much else and the game gets a lot simpler. The more he plays, the more the offense will come.”

Sorn, who plans to play two more years at UW, is also investing more into basketball than ever before and believes he can play someday play professionally.

“One hundred percent,” he said. “That’s something that could be on the table here within then next couple of years. … I’m definitely leaving every door open and I’m excited to see who has interest in me and where I could potentially be going.”

