In his first two years at Washington, Keegan Cook guided the women’s volleyball team to back-to-back Pac-12 titles and two NCAA Elite Eight appearances.

It was a remarkable start for a first-time coach who assumed the title at age 29 and was somewhat of a surprising hire at the time considering his youth and inexperience.

Today, Cook jokes that his players give him grief because of the flecks of gray in his hair.

“I’ve got to be the oldest-looking 34-year-old out there,” he said laughing.

The eighth-ranked Huskies (9-2, 0-1 Pac-12) are a third of the way into their fifth season with Cook, who has shifted his approach for a veteran team that returns all six starters, including All-American outside hitter Kara Bajema and senior middle blocker Avie Niece.

In the past, Cook had a single-minded obsession with winning, which resulted in an impressive 60-8 record during his first two years.

However, those teams compiled a respectable 6-3 record in the postseason and Cook is intent on returning Washington, the 2005 national champion, back to the NCAA Final Four for the first time since 2013.

This year he purposely packed the schedule with a tough tournament in Hawaii as well as difficult trips to Iowa, Creighton and Wisconsin with the intent on forging a steely road dog mentality to help the Huskies in the postseason.

“Honestly, what matters in our sport is how are you playing in December?” Cook said. “There was a time when I was really passionate about winning every game in the Pac-12, but now with a veteran group that has done what they’ve done in their careers, the national title is pretty much the only thing that they’re thinking about.

“And we know the Pac-12 will prepare us for that.”

Cook is an analytics geek who has to operate in the volleyball hotbed of the Pac-12, which is home to six teams ranked in the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) top-25 poll, including defending national champion Stanford.

The top four seeds in the 64-team NCAA tournament host regionals until the Final Four, which gives them an inherent home court advantage.

Cook believes the Huskies’ challenging start to the season – UW plays 13 of its first 14 matches away from home – will prepare them for the postseason when they’ll have to win a big match in a hostile environment.

“In my second year we really wanted to win another Pac-12 title so we made a lot of short-term decisions to win the match that we were playing that day,” he said. “I’m not going say that hurt us later on, but you start doing things like I said making short-term decisions and you don’t develop your players for December.

“You’re scheming to try to win each match instead of maybe teaching them things and developing them and I think that’s a disservice to your players. … It’s not about you. It’s about them and what you can do for them to be prepared for that moment (in he postseason) when the crowd is loud and against you and the stress level is up. You want them at their best then.”

That’s not to say Cook is punting away the regular season. If anything, the Huskies are hyper focused on the next two months and plan to use the their remaining Pac-12 matches as a series of challenges to gauge their development.

Up next is Sunday’s big test at No. 1 Stanford (2 p.m. Pac-12 Networks).

The Huskies head to Bay Area following a 3-1 upset at Washington State (12-1, 1-0) on Wednesday.

“I’ve been with this group for a few years and one of the things about them is we don’t have two bad matches in a row very often,” Cook said. “So I’m expecting a response.

“And so that that’s the thing I’m looking forward to most. We may not win this match knowing how good Stanford is, but I certainly expect it to be a much more quality performance by our group.”

After a pair of matches next week in Los Angeles against USC and UCLA, Washington has 10 of its remaining 16 matches at home.

For seniors like Bejama, the start of the season has been similar to her freshman year in 2016 when Washington prevailed in many early road matches and finished 29-5 following a loss at No. 2 seed Nebraska in the Elite Eight.

“We say this is getting us ready for December because that may be the bigger picture, but there is another picture in front of that,” Bejama said. “We never want to look too far forward and instead we just want to take each opponent at a time.

“I’m a pretty futuristic person so it takes some work for me to be like, I need to focus on this game and this practice now instead of looking too far forward. I think that’s something that everybody can improve on too. It’s good to have goals and good to imagine things, but we have to focus on what’s happening now.”