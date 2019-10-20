The Washington Huskies were able to celebrate a victory in the women’s four at the 55th annual Head of the Charles regatta Sunday in Cambridge, Mass.

The UW four — consisting of coxswain Dana Brooks and rowers Holly Drapp, Mackenna Cameron, Angharad Broughton and Brittani Shappell — came on strong during the final portion of the race to finish the three miles in 17 minutes, 33.168 seconds, beating Brown by 1½ seconds in the 15-boat competition.

“A great push in the last 1,000 meters and an awesome final turn through the Elliot Bridge by coxswain Dana Brooks shaved valuable seconds off the clock and clinched the win,” said UW coach Yasmin Farooq.

“The Head of the Charles is always an adventure,” Farooq added. “With all the bridges and turns, you never know what you will encounter from start to finish, but that’s what makes the race so legendary and fun.”

It was the first time the Huskies won the women’s championship fours at the Head of the Charles.

In the championship eights, the UW men finished ninth and the UW women had two boats, one finishing 11th and the other 13th.

Crews made up of U.S. national team members finished first and second in the men’s eight competition. The winning boat included two former Huskies — Ben Davison and Chris Carlson. The women’s eight also was won by a boat with U.S. national members, including UW alum Megan Kalmoe.

VOLLEYBALL

• Shayne McPherson had 25 digs as Washington (15-3, 6-2 Pac-12) was a 25-23, 25-14, 21-25, 25-18 winner over visiting Arizona (11-9, 1-7). The Huskies had a season-high 88 digs in the match as they won their fifth in a row. In the fourth set, UW turned it on with a .441 attack percentage while holding the Wildcats to .080. Senior Kara Bajema had 19 kills and 17 digs. Samantha Drechsel had 17 kills and five blocks and sophomore Shannon Crenshaw had 10 kills and 12 digs. “I feel good about the solutions we had in the fourth set, breaking loose (offensively),” said UW coach Keegan Cook. “Kara was quite good today at that volume to hit .300. Shannon was better today with some nice swings in that fourth set. Shayne deserves a lot of credit, 25 digs tonight, and that’s back-to-back matches for her where she’s made a big impact defensively.”

• Washington State (16-4, 5-3 Pac-12) couldn’t keep it up after a fast start and lost 19-25, 17-25, 25-20, 25-22, 15-12 to visiting Arizona State (11-8, 3-5). Iman Isanovic had 20 kills to lead ASU while Pia Timmer had 14 for the Cougars.

WOMEN’S GOLF

• Washington finished fourth in the Cardinal Cup in Louisville, Ky., after its best round of the tournament. After opening with two 295s, the Huskies closed with a 292. The 18-over total was 14 strokes behind winner Louisville in the 17-team event. For UW, Martha Stewart and Karen Miyamoto each tied for 12th at 2-over 218.

• Gonzaga is in seventh place after the first round of the Pat Bradley Invitational in Lakewood Ranch, Fla. Quynn Duong fired a 2-under 70 and is tied for 10th.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

• Katarina Kopcalic, a senior at Washington, advanced to the semifinals of the ITA Northwest Regional in Stanford, Calif., with a 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 victory over Stanford’s Jackie Shin. Kopcalic, with partner Sedona Gallagher, won in doubles as did the UW team of Natasha Arakawa and Vanessa Wong. Gonzaga’s Kate Ketels lost in the quarterfinals, falling to Michaela Gordon of Stanford 6-0, 6-1. The Zags also had two doubles teams fall in the round of 16.