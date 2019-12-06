There were a few nervous moments early for the Washington volleyball team in the first round of the NCAA tournament, but the ending sure looked familiar.

The Huskies (25-6) won their opening-round match for the 18th consecutive year, defeating Winthrop in straight sets, 25-23, 25-10, 25-10 on Friday night at Alaska Airlines Arena.

The Huskies will play South Carolina, which beat Colorado State in the first match Friday, on Saturday at 7 p.m. for a spot in the Sweet 16.

The visiting Eagles (24-5) were smaller than the Huskies, but it was evident right away that the Big South Conference champs were not intimidated, leading much of the first set.

Winthrop had a 23-22 advantage in the opening set when the match turned.

The Huskies won the final three points to win the set and assume control, which they never relinquished. Samantha Drechsel had a kill to tie the score at 23, then had a service ace to give UW a match point, which it converted on a Lauren Sanders kill.

Advertising

“I thought (the Eagles) represented themselves very well, especially in that first set,” UW coach Keegan Cook said. “They were doing things they’ve been doing all year — serving tough and playing clean. … I liked our response in sets two and three. We played really clean.”

UW senior Kara Bajema had 10 of her 18 kills in the first set, and Winthrop seemed helpless against the 6-foot-2 senior outside hitter.

She added eight more kills in the second set, getting the final one on set point. She sat out the third set and finished with a remarkable .667 hitting percentage.

“What was going though my head was that I wasn’t going to play fearful and I was going to hit my shots, because my shots are good enough, and you don’t have to worry about what’s in front of you,” Bajema said.

After prevailing in the tough first set, Cook had a message that his players took to heart.

“(Cook) just said to do the things we’ve been doing all year and to clean up our side,” sophomore setter Ella May Powell said.

Advertising

The Huskies did that and soon were celebrating another first-round win.

The first match was a back-and-forth affair, with South Carolina saving two match points in the final set before pulling off a 27-25, 17-25, 25-22, 14-25, 18-16 victory.

Colorado State led 13-8 in the fifth set and had two match points after taking a 14-12 lead. South Carolina failed on its first two match points before succeeding on the third.

Colorado State was ranked No. 10 in the country, coming into the tournament with a sterling 29-1 record.

South Carolina (20-11), which finished sixth in the Southeastern Conference, was led by junior Mikayla Robinson’s 16 kills and a .482 hitting percentage.

The first set of the match took extra points to settle and it proved critical. South Carolina had four match points after taking a 24-20 lead, but Colorado State won five straight points and was serving for the match. But South Carolina won it instead by taking the next three points.

“They’re a really nice team,” Cook said of South Carolina. “They’ve got a couple of really physical hitters, they run a nice fast offense that is balanced, they get both of their (middle blockers) involved … and they’ve got the makeup of a really good team.”