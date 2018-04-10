The Washington baseball team improved to 15-14 on the season.

First baseman Willie MacIver was 2 for 4 with a key two-run home run in the eighth inning and the Washington Huskies baseball team beat visiting Gonzaga 5-3 in front of 620 at Husky Ballpark Tuesday night.

MacIver also had an RBI single to center in the sixth inning for UW (15-14).

Alex Hardy picked up the win, striking out three batters in the final 11/3 innings.

The teams face off again Wednesday.

• Washington junior pitcher Joe DeMers is one of 40 players on USA Baseball’s Golden Spikes Midseason Watch List. The right-hander is having an outstanding season, posting a 3-1 record and a Pac-12 best 1.29 ERA. He has thrown two complete-game shutouts, including a perfect game on Feb. 24.

Elsewhere

• Seattle University baseball earned its 20th win of the season Tuesday at Bannerwood Park as the Redhawks (20-10) swept a pair of nonconference games against visiting Air Force. The Redhawks won game one 4-1 in seven innings and game two 11-5 in nine innings.

• The Sounders will wear specially-designed adidas Parley kits on April 22 against Minnesota United. The Parley program is designed to raise awareness around the harmful impact of marine plastic pollution.

• Sounders FC 2 signed Academy forward Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez. The addition of the U-17 standout brings S2 up to 14 contracted players ahead of a pair of matches at Cheney Stadium.