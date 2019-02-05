Washington's 2019 class is stacked with four-star prospects. But which Husky signee would qualify as the biggest sleeper? Let the debate begin.

Welcome to Sleeper Season.

Thirteen of Washington’s 21 2019 signees or verbal commits have earned four-star status in 247Sports’ composite rankings, which present an average of all the major recruiting services.

Those aren’t the players we’re interested in.

What about those eight three-star signees? Which will outperform their rankings, like Taylor Rapp, Myles Gaskin, Ben Burr-Kirven and Aaron Fuller did before them?

Read along as Seattle Times UW beat writer Mike Vorel and 247Sports national editor Brandon Huffman make their picks.

Vorel: LB Miki Ah You — 6-0, 207 — Kahuku, HI

Miki Ah You is officially listed as 6-foot, 207. When he signed with Washington in 2015, Ben Burr-Kirven was listed at 6-0, 200. See where I’m going with this?

No one is saying that Ah You will develop into a Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year. He’s slightly undersized and he missed the majority of his senior season with an ACL injury. That three-star ranking is probably warranted. But he also has the speed to go sideline-to-sideline (and even return punts throughout his high school career) and a surprising degree of physicality for his size. Take away the physical traits and he has also been one of the more vocal leaders in UW’s 2019 class. Josh Calvert, Daniel Heimuli and Henry To’oto’o are all more enticing prospects (though the last two might not necessarily wind up as UW signees).

But, like Burr-Kirven, Ah You is someone you want on your team.

Huffman: LB Alphonzo Tuputala — 6-2, 249 — Federal Way, WA

“I would probably go with Alphonzo Tuputala, largely because I think a lot of times the local kids tend to get overlooked. Alphonzo was a middle linebacker at Federal Way. They haven’t been as good as they’d been in years past. A middle linebacker, a local kid, he didn’t have a lot of offers. On paper it might not be a sexy pick. But watching him at the Polynesian Bowl, seeing how he played, I think he’s a guy that … it’s funny, in a lot of cases you build your class on your local kids. But he’s probably the one that gets overlooked the most of anyone in that class. I think that he’s got a chance, with the jump he made from his sophomore to his junior year to his senior year that was so remarkable. I think he’s got a chance to be much better than people are giving him credit for.”

What say you, Husky fans? Who’s the biggest sleeper in UW’s 2019 class? Let’s start a conversation in the comments.