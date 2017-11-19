Myles Gaskin, running back

Junior running back Myles Gaskin has been remarkably consistent during his three-year career. Each season he’s averaged no fewer than 98 rushing yards per game, 16.6 carries per game and 5.7 yards per attempt. In each of his previous two seasons, he’s finished with at least 1,300 rushing yards and this year he has 1,090 and is on pace to finish with 1,288, including a bowl game.

Gaskin also owns UW’s record with 39 rushing touchdowns. He has 15 this season.

Senior Lavon Coleman hasn’t been as effective this season (378 yards and four TDs) as he was in 2016 when he finished with 852 yards and seven TDs while averaging 7.5 yards per carry. The Huskies uncovered a potential star in freshman Salvon Ahmed who has 305 rushing yards.

Legend vs. Legend QB Warren Moon The future Pro Football Hall of Famer had two his most memorable wins as a Husky in the Apple Cup. His 78-yard TD pass to Spider Gaines helped UW win 28- 27 in 1975 as the Huskies overcame a 13-point deficit in the final 3:01. As a senior in 1977, he led a 35-15 win that sent UW to the Rose Bowl for the first time in 14 years. QB Jack Thompson The Throwin’ Samoan played for four different coaches in four Apple Cups (1975-78). Although Thompson was 0-3 as a starter against the Huskies, it certainly wasn’t his fault the Cougars lost 51-32 in the 1976 Apple Cup. He was 24 of 42 for 311 yards and five touchdowns, the most in the history of the series.

Washington ranks fifth in the Pac-12 with a 177.3 rushing yards per game average that far surpasses last-place Washington State at 80.4.

But the disparity in rushing production between the teams is the result of their differing offensive philosophies. The Huskies aim for a run-pass balance (they average 36.5 runs and 27.5 passes) whereas the Cougars rely heavily on their vaunted Air Raid attack.

Jamal Morrow, running back

Not only are the Cougars lagging behind the Huskies in terms of rushing. But statistically speaking, they’ve fallen behind last season’s pace when they averaged 120 yards per game. This season, they’re averaging just 80.4 yards.

In fact, WSU running backs are averaging fewer attempts (25.5 from 27.8), yards per carry (3.1 from 4.3) and touchdowns (7 from 23). Don’t blame senior Jamal Morrow who has 511 rushing yards and should surpass the 575 he had last season.

Sophomore James Williams (381 yards, 1 TD) and senior Gerard Wicks (156 and 1 TD) have been unable to duplicate their production from last season. Williams led WSU with 584 rushing yards and six TDs in 2016 while Wicks added 475 yards and a whopping 11 TDs, which was the sixth most in the Pac-12.

Of course being a WSU running back requires more than just carrying the football. They have to be effective pass catchers as well. The trio of Morrow, Williams and Wicks are averaging 10.8 receptions per game, which is slightly better than last year. But their 78 receiving yards per game is the same.

By comparison, UW’s trio averages 3.5 receptions and 38.6 receiving yards. But on the ground, it’s not a contest.

EDGE: UW