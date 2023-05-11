KIRKLAND — The 48-year-old father of two arrives in time for takeoff. He stops at a tent situated down the left field line, paying $7 for a ticket. With a 1-0 count in the bottom of the first inning at Bergh Field in Kirkland, his daughter blisters a pitch that hooks foul and loudly bangs off the left field wall, protecting the parking lot.

“That would have broken a windshield,” says a fan on the first-base side.

In Bellevue High School’s 8-3 KingCo 3A Tournament win over Hazen on Monday, parked cars are mercifully spared.

Not so for storage sheds.

On the next pitch, the 17-year-old junior extends her arms and rockets a rainbow that bounces off the roof of the shed beyond the wall in right-center, a seismic solo shot. On deck, Bellevue first baseman Olivia George waves the fading blip of a ball goodbye.

After Alexis DeBoer rounds the bases, her dad — the most recognizable man at Juanita High School — settles at a spot beside the bleachers.

“Did you see that?!” he says with a gratified grin.

Meet Kalen DeBoer: softball dad.

Of course, you probably know him as Kalen DeBoer: football coach. After inheriting the 4-8 Huskies in 2021, the former Fresno State coach oversaw a rapid recovery — producing an 11-2 record and a No. 8 national ranking last fall. He earned a raise (from $3.2 million to $4.2 million annually) prior to the end of his debut season.

The football season, in fact, never actually ends; it extends to infinity. Even now, on a Monday in May, DeBoer conducts post-spring exit interviews with five different players, before rushing from Seattle to Kirkland (a 28-minute drive) for a 4 p.m. first pitch.

“When your kids are involved and you can support them, having the chance to do that, it’s a lot of fun,” he says, while standing behind the backstop. “The day-to-day stuff with work is awesome. I love it. I love everything about it. But there’s got to be a few minutes where you can get away and watch your kid do what they love to do, too.”

Wearing work clothes — black UW hat, black UW shirt, purple and white Adidas Ultraboost sneakers — he watches. In a white Bellevue softball hat and sweatshirt, his wife — Nicole DeBoer — does the same.

But DeBoer’s dual identities are not black and white; they bleed into each other. When he can’t get off work, Kalen monitors Alexis’ games on the “GameChanger” app, featuring a live video feed from a stationary camera behind home plate. In the top of the second inning, while Alexis pitches, he excitedly shows you the app’s scrollable stats and standings.

Likewise, work inevitably follows DeBoer to the field. In the top of the fifth, he meanders down the right-field line to return a call from UW strength coach Ron McKeefery, leaning against the fence while cradling his phone. After a decade spent solving crises during doubleheaders and travel tournaments, he has learned to locate private spots with clear sight lines.

It seems, for a college football coach, everywhere’s an office.

“I was like, ‘This is going to be a 10-minute phone call, check my background, P’s and Q’s, whatever,’” UW director of social media Hadley Heck recalls of her job interview last summer. “He talked to me for like 45 minutes to an hour. He was actually at his daughter’s softball game. I could hear cheering in the background, and he was just having a really personal conversation with me.”

The distance between DeBoer’s identities is set to shrink. Last September, Alexis — who’s ranked by Extra Inning Softball as the No. 13 national recruit in the 2024 class — verbally committed to Washington.

Soon, the commute from football to softball will amount to a 30-second stroll.

“I’m pretty lucky that she found an awesome place with awesome coaches here at UW to continue to play the game she enjoys so much,” he says. “There is a convenience to it, and I would have missed out on a lot if she had gone other places.

“But in the end, I wanted her to choose where she felt most comfortable, and this program here at UW — all the coaches and players — have just been so welcoming to her. I’m excited about what the future holds, playing at UW for years to come.”

DeBoer’s excitement is understandable. In her junior season, Alexis is hitting .667 with a .754 on-base percentage, 35 RBI, 32 hits and 12 homers in 18 games. Today, she’s 3 for 4 with a homer, a double, three runs scored and two RBI.

(She also earns a complete-game win — surrendering two earned runs with nine hits and nine strikeouts — despite being primarily an infielder asked to pitch this season for the first time in seven years.)

Her lone out is a sizzling one-hopper that Hazen’s third baseman snares and fires to first. As Alexis jogs to the dugout, DeBoer boasts that it’s the first groundout his daughter has recorded all season.

“She’s 1 for 2. Brought down the average,” he quips, before jokingly adding: “Let’s pick it up!”

In reality, DeBoer doesn’t stress over Alexis’ at-bats; he left his concern in Seattle.

“I’ve got enough to worry about when it comes to running and managing and coaching a football team,” he says.

Which isn’t to say that DeBoer couldn’t succeed as a softball coach. At the University of Sioux Falls, he starred in football and baseball — claiming career records for batting average (.492), home runs (37) and slugging percentage (.944). After graduating, he played a season for the Canton Crocodiles, an independent minor-league baseball team, before beginning a career in coaching.

Oh, and in his first two seasons as Sioux Falls’ offensive coordinator (2000-01), he pulled double duty — moonlighting as an assistant coach on the Cougars’ baseball team.

“I ended up having some good coaches [at Sioux Falls] who taught me truly how to swing,” he says, downplaying his proficiency. “I just worked at it. I always tell everyone I knew just enough to be dangerous.”

Now, he knows enough to be his daughter’s hitting coach, and an app-scrolling source of consummate support. Alexis — whose blond hair, braided and hidden under a blue visor, was inherited from mom and dad — says “it means a lot, because I know he has 100 players to deal with …”

She pauses.

She grins.

“… and he still comes to my games and deals with me.”

But for DeBoer, this will never be a chore; it’s a softball sanctuary. He says, motioning to the all-turf field between a baseball diamond and an outdoor track, that “this is my getaway.”

This is also the side of DeBoer that most don’t see, the dare-you-say “regular” dad. This is the guy who gives 11-year-old Avery, his youngest daughter and an avid horseback rider, money for popcorn and Sour Patch Kids from the concession stand. After the game, he huddles with the three foremost women in his life to decide what to do for dinner.

On a sunny 63-degree day behind Juanita High School, the DeBoers are back together.

A softball dad walks slowly to his car. He’ll be back again tomorrow.