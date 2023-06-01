OKLAHOMA CITY — The Washington and Utah softball teams have waited a long time to return to the Women’s College World Series, and because of lightning in the area Thursday, they will have to wait at least another day.

UW is back in the WCWS for the first time since 2019. Utah hasn’t played in the WCWS since 1994.

At 6:09 Pacific time (8:09 in Oklahoma City), action was delayed for the second time Thursday. Fans and players were asked to evacuate the field in the top of the third inning of the game between Florida State and Clemson.

According to an NCAA spokesperson, “generally, no game should start later than 11 p.m. local time.”

When it became clear the UW-Utah game would not be able to be started before 11 p.m., it was postponed.

The Florida State-Clemson game was scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Pacific, but the start of the game was delayed by 80 minutes after lighting was in the area before the game, forcing fans and teams to evacuate the first time.

But 49 minutes after that game started, lightning returned to the area. An hour later, the NCAA announced that the UW-Utah game had been postponed.

The NCAA said game time for Friday’s game between UW and Utah would be determined based on completion of Game 3, which has not been postponed.

This story will be updated