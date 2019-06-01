So what does Washington get by surviving a pair of elimination games Saturday? A much tougher task Sunday.

That would be having to win two straight games over second-seeded UCLA, which not only swept a three-game series at UW in March, but has pitcher Rachel Garcia, the two-time national player of the year.

Garcia won two of UCLA’s three games in Seattle, not allowing an earned run in 12 innings, while allowing eight hits, three walks and striking out 16. She also had six hits in 10 at-bats against UW.

Garcia (26-1), a junior, is 2-0 at the Women’s College World Series, but she is not invincible, having allowed two runs to both Minnesota and Arizona, raising her season ERA to 1.12.

“We can’t make the game too big,” said UW left fielder Sami Reynolds.

If the Huskies, seeded third, do beat UCLA twice, it would move on to the best-of-three final series. The most likely opponent would be top-ranked and No. 1 seed Oklahoma, which won its first two games at the WCWS.

Three games in a day?

UW coach Heather Tarr said delays like the 3 hour, 9 minute one the Huskies went through Saturday “are difficult.”

“Your mind kind of has to shut down,” Tarr said. “And you don’t know how long the delay is going to be and it just continues and continues. We were approaching it like we had a second game for those last two innings.”

By that logic, the night game against Oklahoma State is the third of the day.

