The Huskies are tied for fourth after two rounds of the tournament.

Washington junior Wen­yung Keh continued her stellar play at the Stanford Intercollegiate as she is tied for second with a 2-under 140 (68-72). The Huskies are tied for fourth at 16-over 584 (291-293) on the par-71, Poppy Hills Golf Club Course in Pebble Beach, Calif.

Keh sits four strokes off the lead, which is held by Northwestern’s Hannah Kim (6 under).

Host Stanford is in first at 1-under 567. UCLA is second at 6-over 574.

ROWING

• The Washington men’s and women’s teams will compete in the 53rd Head of the Charles Regatta, the world’s largest two-day rowing competition, Saturday and Sunday. The Boston-area event marks the first competition of the 2017-18 school year for the Huskies.

Washington will enter boats in men’s and women’s championship eights, women’s championship doubles and women’s championship singles.

Golf

• The Seattle University men tied for fifth at the Bill Cullum Invitational in Simi Valley, Calif.

• The Seattle University women took eighth at their Pat Lesser-Harbottle Invitational at the Tacoma Country and Golf Club.

The Redhawks finished at 75-over 939, 30 strokes back of winner North Dakota State (+45, 909).

Washington sophomore Ellen Takada, playing as an individual, finished second at 5-over 221.