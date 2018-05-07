Washington shot a 273, another team record and seven strokes better than Furman in the regional that features 18 teams. Alabama is third at 282.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Wenyung Keh said she felt like she was just playing pretty average and wasn’t hitting the golf ball all that great.

Well, if it gets any better for the Washington junior, the rest of the college golf world better watch out.

Keh posted nine birdies on her way to a course-record 63 as the Huskies took the lead in the first day Monday of the Tallahassee Regional.

“It still feels pretty unreal,” Keh said of her bogey-free round. “I felt like I was playing just pretty average and wasn’t hitting it especially great but it just happened. It’s good to see the team doing well as a whole and it’s good to get off to a start like that, but today’s in the past and tomorrow’s a new game.”

The 63, besides being the course record at the Don Veller Seminole Golf Club, a 6,342-yard, par-72, also was the best score ever by a UW woman, breaking the 65 Dodie Mazzuca fired at Sahalee in 1997. It gave Keh a two-stroke lead over Natalie Srinivasan of Furman.

Washington shot a 273, another team record and seven strokes better than Furman in the regional that features 18 teams. Alabama is third at 282.

“Everyone contributed today and Wenyung’s round was just unbelievable golf and she’s been so close,” said UW coach Mary Lou Mulflur. “We keep saying she’s due to win and so is Sarah (Rhee) because they’ve been hitting the ball so well. It’s just really fun to see them go out there and really play exceptional golf.”

Rhee is tied for third after a 67 while Julianne Alvarez had a 70 for UW, Rino Sasaki a 73 and Karen Miyamoto a 78.

Keh birdied all four par-5s, and therefore didn’t have a score worse than a 4 on her scorecard. She had three birdies in a row at one point, but didn’t birdie any of the par-3s, so her scorecard was made up of just 3s and 4s.

“I felt like today I just made sure I was staying in the present and focusing on one shot at a time and just being there for every shot,” Keh said. “I didn’t think about score or anything.”

At the San Francisco Regional, Washington State’s Alivia Brown, a senior out of Gig Harbor playing as an individual, had a 76 and is tied for 61st.