EUGENE, Ore. — Washington’s Katie Rainsberger grabbed a third-place finish in the steeplechase Saturday at the NCAA women’s track championships, the top finish by a Husky on the final day.

Rainsberger, a senior from Colorado Springs, finished the 3,000-meter course in a school-record 9 minutes, 32.12 seconds, less than a half-second behind the winner in a close finish. That time is the eighth fastest in NCAA history.

Ida Eikeng, a freshman from Norway, finished fifth in the heptathlon with a school-record 5,920 points. Her best event of the three held Saturday was the javelin, which she won with a mark of 163 feet, 9 inches. Lyndsey Lopes of UW finished 12th with 5,542 points.

Haley Herberg of UW took 10th in the 5,000 in 15:47.46.

For Washington State, Stephanie Cho finished eighth in the 400 hurdles in 57.48.

In the women’s team race, USC took the title with 74 points with Texas A&M second at 63. The Huskies scored 14 points to finish 19th in the team standings, their second consecutive top-20 finish.

USC’s Anna Cockrell won the 100 hurdles (12.58) and 400 hurdles (54.68), becoming just the second woman to pull off the double in those events in the NCAA meet. Cambrea Sturgis of North Carolina A&T swept the 100 (10.74, wind-aided) and 200 (22.12).

Among the UW men, sophomore Elijah Mason grabbed sixth in the discus at 189-4, besting his seventh-place finish as a freshman.

MINOR-LEAGUE BASEBALL

• Ty Kelly delivered a one-out homer in the bottom of the ninth to push Tacoma (17-15) to a 4-3 victory over visiting Sacramento (14-19) in Triple-A West action. Jarred Kelenic had two hits, including a homer, for Tacoma to raise his average to .302. Luis Torrens also had a homer and two RBI.