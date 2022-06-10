Washington’s Joe Waskom won the men’s 1,500 at the NCAA track and field championships Friday in Eugene, Oregon.

The Huskies finished 12th in the team race.

Waskom, who won a state title while at Mount Si in 2018, ran it in 3 minutes, 45.58 seconds.

The Huskies had three finishers in the race on the podium: Luke Houser was fifth and Nathan Green was seventh.

“I knew if I went with three-hundred [meters] to go that I’d at least get to the lead. I didn’t know if I’d hold it,” Waskom said. “I did everything I could today, with the help of these boys [Green and Houser]. These boys are why I won today. I believe in them, they believe in me. There’s a reason there’s three of us out here today.”

Waskom is the first UW man to win an outdoor title since Scott Roth won the pole vault in 2011. He’s the first Husky to win the 1,500/mile title since 1928.

minors

• The Everett AquaSox won their fifth consecutive game, beating the Hillsboro Hops 9-3. Trent Tingelstad was 2 for 5 with three RBI, and James Park drove in two runs without a hit, going 0 for 1 with four walks.

• The Tacoma Rainiers’ game at Cheney Stadium against the Round Rock Express started more than two hours late because of travel issues. It was a seven-inning game that did not end in time for this edition.