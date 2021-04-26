Washington senior Jan Schneider is tied for eighth after two rounds of the Pac-12 men’s golf tournament Monday at Mayacama Golf Club in Santa Rosa, California.

Schneider shot 4-under 140, shooting 70 in each round. The Huskies are seventh (+1, 721). Washington State is in a three-way tie for ninth at 16-over 736. The Cougars’ Nicklaus Chiam is tied for 15th (-2, 142).

Arizona State (-25, 695), led by leader Ryggs Johnston (-11, 133), is one stroke ahead of Arizona.

Baseball

• Following Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee’s latest health and safety guidelines for professional outdoor sporting events, the Tacoma Rainiers will be opening Cheney Stadium to fans at 25 percent capacity for opening night on Thursday, May 6 and all May home games during the Class AAA season. Priority access will be given to season-ticket holders for all games with limited capacity, and single-game tickets will be offered starting at 10 a.m. PT on game days, based on availability.

• Washington State junior right-hander Zane Mills was selected as Pac-12 pitcher of the week. He hurled WSU’s first complete game since 2018 to lead the Cougars to their first series win over California since 2015. He struck out 10, scattered six hits and allowed just two runs in a 4-2 win.

Men’s soccer

• Seattle Pacific junior Alden Massey was picked as the GNAC offensive player of the week after he scored two goals in the Falcons’ 3-1 win over Saint Martin’s.

Hockey

• Seattle Thunderbirds owners Dan and Lindsey Leckelt announced Colin Campbell has been promoted to President after serving as the team’s Vice President of Business Operations for the previous 19 seasons. Campbell will now oversee all hockey and business operations of the team.