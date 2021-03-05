Washington junior Haley Herberg led wire to wire to win the Pac-12 cross-country championships Friday at Chambers Creek Park in University Place.

Herberg, who jumped out to an early lead, finished the 6-kilomter race in 19 minutes 2.05 seconds, beating Stanford Ella Donaghu, who was second last year, by seven seconds.

“The plan was to be aggressive from the start and get a good position,” Herberg said. “But I was envisioning top-five or so, so to be in the lead wasn’t exactly the plan, but I went with it.”

Colorado’s Eduardo Herrera won the men’s title, winning the 8K race in 22:30.9.

Stanford swept the team titles. The Washington men were second and the women finished third. Issac Green was the top UW men’s finisher at seventh (23:00.0).

Baseball

• Alex Lambeau scored on a passed ball in the 10th inning as visiting Loyola Marymount (5-3) opened a series against Washington (3-5) with a 2-1 win.

Advertising

• Collin Montez was 3 for4 with an RBI as Washington State (8-1) opened a series with a 6-1 win vs. visiting Seattle U (4-4).

Volleyball

• Samantha Dreschsel had 16 kills and two aces as visiting Washington (11-2) swept Oregon (8-3) 25-21, 25-19, 25-13.

• Washington State’s match vs. USC was canceled because of COVID concerns with the Trojans program.

Softball

• Gabbie Plain struck out 11 and gave up just one hit as visiting Washington beat Hawaii 8-0. Sami Reynolds was 3 for 4 with a homer and three RBI for the No. 8 UW (14-2).

• Seattle U split its games at the Boyd Gaming Classic in Las Vegas. Ally Choate hit the go-ahead homer in a 4-1 win vs. UNLV. The Redhawks (7-10) opened the day with a 3-0 loss to Utah Valley.

Basketball

• Darrion Trammell had 28 points, four assists and three steals as the visiting Seattle U men (11-9, 4-4 WAC) edged California Baptist 80-79. Nate Robinson added a career-high 18 for the Redhawks. Tre Armstrong scored 21 for the Lancers (12-9, 5-6).

Advertising

• Bree Calhoun had 16 points and eight rebounds, but the Seattle U women (11-12, 6-7 WAC) lost to unbeaten California Baptist (21-0, 13-0) at home 66-64.

• The Eastern Washington men (13-7, 12-3) wrapped up their regular season with a 75-62 win over visiting Idaho State. The Eagles need Southern Utah and Weber State to lose Saturday to win the Big Sky title.

• The EWU women (6-16, 5-12) lost at Big Sky champ Idaho State 86-51 to wrap up the regular season.

• The Seattle Pacific women opened their final series of the season with a 58-50 loss to visiting Western Washington (3-0). Dani Iwami led the Vikings with 16 points. Rachel Berg led the Falcons (7-6) with 18.

Soccer

• Ameera Hussen, Olivia Van der Jagt and Margaux Clarke scored to lead visiting Washington (4-0-1, 1-0-1 Pac-12) to a 3-0 win over Arizona (4-2-0, 0-2-0).