Washington junior Haley Herberg led wire to wire to win the Pac-12 cross-country championships Friday at Chambers Creek Park in University Place.

Herberg, who jumped out to an early lead, finished the 6-kilomter race in 19 minutes 2.05 seconds, beating Stanford Ella Donaghu, who was second last year, by seven seconds.

“The plan was to be aggressive from the start and get a good position,” Herberg said. “But I was envisioning top-five or so, so to be in the lead wasn’t exactly the plan, but I went with it.”

Colorado’s Eduardo Herrera won the men’s title, winning the 8K race in 22:30.9.

Stanford swept the team titles. The Washington men were second and the women finished third. Issac Green was the top UW men’s finisher at seventh (23:00.0).

Baseball

Alex Lambeau scored on a passed ball in the 10th inning as visiting Loyola Marymount (5-3) opened a series against Washington (3-5) with a 2-1 win.

Collin Montez was 3 for4 with an RBI as Washington State (8-1) opened a series with a 6-1 win vs. visiting Seattle U (4-4).

Volleyball

Samantha Dreschsel had 16 kills and two aces as visiting Washington (11-2) swept Oregon (8-3) 25-21, 25-19, 25-13.

• Washington State’s match vs. USC was canceled because of COVID concerns with the Trojans program.

Softball

Gabbie Plain struck out 11 and gave up just one hit as visiting Washington beat Hawaii 8-0. Sami Reynolds was 3 for 4 with a homer and three RBI for the No. 8 UW (14-2).

• Seattle U split its games at the Boyd Gaming Classic in Las Vegas. Ally Choate hit the go-ahead homer in a 4-1 win vs. UNLV. The Redhawks (7-10) opened the day with a 3-0 loss to Utah Valley.

Basketball

Darrion Trammell had 28 points, four assists and three steals as the visiting Seattle U men (11-9, 4-4 WAC) edged California Baptist 80-79. Nate Robinson added a career-high 18 for the Redhawks. Tre Armstrong scored 21 for the Lancers (12-9, 5-6).

Bree Calhoun had 16 points and eight rebounds, but the Seattle U women (11-12, 6-7 WAC) lost to unbeaten California Baptist (21-0, 13-0) at home 66-64.

• The Eastern Washington men (13-7, 12-3) wrapped up their regular season with a 75-62 win over visiting Idaho State. The Eagles need Southern Utah and Weber State to lose Saturday to win the Big Sky title.

• The EWU women (6-16, 5-12) lost at Big Sky champ Idaho State 86-51 to wrap up the regular season.

• The Seattle Pacific women opened their final series of the season with a 58-50 loss to visiting Western Washington (3-0). Dani Iwami led the Vikings with 16 points. Rachel Berg led the Falcons (7-6) with 18.

Soccer

• Ameera Hussen, Olivia Van der Jagt and Margaux Clarke scored to lead visiting Washington (4-0-1, 1-0-1 Pac-12) to a 3-0 win over Arizona (4-2-0, 0-2-0).

From sports-information reports.

