Gabbie Plain struck out five of the 15 batters she faced and allowed just two balls to leave the infield. She now has a 0.70 ERA.

After throwing a five-inning perfect game Saturday against Utah, Plain was named the freshman softball player of the week in the Pac-12. She struck out five of the 15 batters she faced and allowed just two balls to leave the infield. She now has a 0.70 ERA. She became just the fourth Huskies pitcher to throw a perfect game.

It was her second freshman weekly honor this season in the Pac-12 and the Australian was named the national pitcher of the week earlier this season.

OTHER HONORS

• Washington State left-hander Scotty Sunitsch was named the Pac-12 baseball pitcher of the week after throwing a no-hitter at Oregon. The product of Federal Way led the Cougars to the 7-0 victory in Eugene for a 3-1 record this season. He struck out nine, walked two and hit two batters. Last year, Sunitsch was part of a combined no-hitter, working the ninth inning in the victory over Stephen F. Austin.

• Carley Nance, a freshman left-hander from Maple Valley, was named the Western Athletic Conference softball pitcher of the week for her exploits for Seattle University. Nance went 1-0 with a 1.40 ERA over 10 innings in two games last week while holding opponents to a .194 batting average. Nance threw three inning at No. 1 Washington last Wednesday, giving up just four hits. She also had a complete-game three-hitter in a 1-0 victory over Kansas City. Nance leads the WAC with 12 victories and 109 strikeouts.

• Mick Vorhof, a senior right-hander out of Eastlake High in Sammamish, was named the WAC pitcher of the week after earning three saves for Grand Canyon.

SILVERTIPS

• Everett’s Matt Fonteyne has been signed to an American Hockey League contract by the San Jose Sharks. Fonteyne, 20, has played in 72 games for the Silvertips this season and has 88 points, 35 goals and 53 assists. He’ll complete the playoffs for the Silvertips in which he is second on the team with 11 points and seven assists in seven games.

GOLF

• Seattle U’s men are tied for seventh midway through the second round of the Missouri Tiger Invitational in Columbia, Mo. The first two rounds were delayed by inclement weather and the competition will pick up Tuesday in the middle of the second round. The Redhawks trail the host school by 20 strokes in the 19-team event. SU’s Joe Harvie is tied for seventh at 3 under.

• Gonzaga men are in sixth place in the 15-team Wyoming Cowboy Classic in Chandler, Ariz. The Zags were at 6-under 570, 13 strokes behind Sam Houston State. Nick Nolan is at 2-under 142 and is tied for 17th for Gonzaga.

• At the Silverado Showdown in Napa, Calif., the Washington State women are tied for 10th after two rounds, trailing leading Stanford by 22 strokes. Alivia Brown is the top Cougar, in eighth place after a 73-69—142.