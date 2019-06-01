Washington’s second-ranked men’s rowing team won three of four semifinals and earned a spot in the grand final in all four boat categories Saturday morning at the Intercollegiate Rowing Association national championship regatta at Lake Natoma in Gold River, Calif.

The Huskies’ morning was highlighted with a victory in the second of two A/B semifinals in the varsity eight, the event in which the national champion will be determined. The Huskies will be joined by Cal, Harvard, Yale and Princeton in all three of the eights finals Sunday, with Northeastern rounding out the field in the varsity eight.

In the V8 race, the Huskies’ time of 5:34.645 was about six seats ahead of Harvard, which crossed in 5:36.635.

Washington, Cal and Yale have accounted for every IRA national championship since 2008. The Huskies have won six over the past 10 years.

In Indianapolis, the top-ranked Washington’s women’s rowing team asserted itself in the semifinal round of the NCAA Championships, winning all three of its races to move into Sunday’s grand finals.

The Huskies will vie for their fifth NCAA title but will have a battle on their hands as four other programs also qualified for the six-team grand finals in all three categories: Stanford, Texas, Ohio State and Michigan.

In the varsity-eight semifinal, Washington was a deck-length in front of Stanford and Ohio State. The Huskies won in 6:32.931 while Stanford (6:33.781) edged Ohio State (6:33.848) by less than a tenth of a second.

Seattle Pacific’s varsity-eight women’s crew crossed the finish line second in its repechage to earn a grand-final berth and the varsity four replicated that feat to qualify for its own title race at the NCAA Division II championships also held in Indianapolis.

The Western Washington women will also row in the varsity-eight and varsity-four title events.