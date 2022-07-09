Courtney Thompson of Kent, who led the Washington women’s volleyball team to a national title in 2005 and two other Final Four appearances, headlines a class of eight inductees in the State of Washington Sports Hall of Fame for 2022.

Others in the class of 2022 are former Seattle Sounders coach Alan Hinton, major-league outfielder Bill North, major-league pitcher Bruce Kison, who died in 2018, high-school football coach Steve Gervais, National Soccer Hall of Fame member Shannon (Higgins) Cirovski, late boxer Pete Rademacher and late UW rower Ted Garhart.

Thompson set an NCAA career record in assists, and finished all four of her years at UW averaging more than 14 assists per set. No one else in UW history has averaged 14 assists for even one season. She is the first UW female athlete to have her jersey number retired. She won an Olympic silver medal in 2012 and a bronze in 2016.

Hinton coached the Sounders and Tacoma Stars, earning coach of the year with both teams.

RECRUITING

• Jayden Wayne, a five-star edge rusher who played three seasons at Lincoln High in Tacoma before transferring to Bradenton IMG Academy in Florida, orally committed to Miami. The 6-foot-5, 245-pounder is the No. 30 player and No. 5 edge rusher in one composite rankings for the Class of 2023.