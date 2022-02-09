Tying the highest individual ranking in Washington tennis history, Clement Chidekh moved up one more spot to No. 2 in the latest Intercollegiate Tennis Association singles poll released Wednesday.

Chidekh, a native of Lyon, France, is 14-3 for his junior year and 3-0 in singles matches. He first jumped into the top 10 of the singles rankings after an 11-win fall season that saw him make the semifinals of the national individual tournaments, the ITA All-America Championships and the ITA National Fall Championships.

Chidekh ties the UW record-high ranking previously reached by Alex Vlaski in the 2004 season.

Basketball

• Led by three-time honorees Natalie Hoff and Rachel Berg, the Seattle Pacific women placed a program-record 10 players onto the Great Northwest Athletic Conference All-Academic team.

• Mount Si (4A), Garfield (3A) and King’s (1A) all finished as top-ranked boys team in the final Associated Press state poll of the season. Woodvinville (4A) and Garfield were top-ranked teams in the girls poll, which is on Fanfare.

• Seattle U announced the Feb. 19 men’s basketball game against California Baptist will be played at Climate Pledge Arena rather than on campus. The game will keep its 1 p.m. tipoff.

Baseball

• Seattle U was picked to finish seventh out of seven teams in the Western Athletic Conference’s West Division by the conference’s coaches. Grand Canyon was picked to win the divish and Abilene Christian was picked to win the Southwest Division.

Golf

• Seattle U men’s golf seniors Nathan Cogswell and Jack Rahon were named Western Athletic Conference co-men’s golfers of the Week for the week of February 2-8.