The UW duo is joined by Washington State’s Taylor Mims on the 18-player squad.

Washington seniors Carly DeHoog and Courtney Schwan were each voted to the 18-player All-Pac-12 volleyball team on Tuesday.

Washington State’s Taylor Mims was also chosen to the team.

Honorable mention was earned by UW seniors Crissy Jones, Tia Scambray, and Bailey Tanner, along with freshman Lauren Sanders.

DeHoog’s All-Pac-12 honor caps a remarkable regular season for the fifth-year senior, as she has led the Huskies with 327 kills and a 2.89 kills-per-set average while hitting .307 and adding 0.96 blocks per set.

Schwan earns her second consecutive All-Pac-12 team selection as she ranks a close second to DeHoog on the team with 2.70 kills per set and a total of 305. The senior All-American is hitting .221 for the year but over the final 15 matches of the regular season she has hit .260.

Mims, a 6-foot-3 outside hitter from Billings, Mont., leads the NCAA-bound Cougars and is fifth-best in the Pac-12 in kills with a 4.10 per-set average and in points with a 4.65 per-set average.

Soccer

• Seattle Reign FC has announced the re-signing of forward Nahomi “Naho” Kawasumi for the 2018 NWSL season. This will be Naho’s fourth season with the club. Per team and league policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.

The forward appeared in all 24 matches for the club during the 2017 season, starting in 22 and scoring six goals. Naho finished the season with nine assists, just one shy of the NWSL record for most assists in a season.

The Japanese international set two NWSL records in 2017, both coming in Seattle Reign FC’s 6-2 victory over the Washington Spirit on May 13. With four assists in the match, Naho set the NWSL record for most assists in a single match, and she also became the first player in league history to be involved in five goals in a single match.

• Washington State women’s soccer coach Todd Shulenberger has agreed to a restructured contract that will run through 2023. Shulenberger led the Cougars to the NCAA third round for the first time in school history.

Hockey

•Tyler Benson scored 3:33 into overtime to lift host Vancouver to a 4-3 victory over the Seattle Thunderbirds. Vancouver’s Ty Ronning tied the score with 1:26 left in regulation.

Noah Philp scored 8:34 into the third period to give the T-birds a 3-2 lead. Jarret Tyszka had a goal and an assist for the T-birds.