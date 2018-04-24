Yuan and Washington State’s Zach Anderson are among five golfers tied for fourth. Washington State is 6th, eight strokes ahead of the Huskies.
Carl Yuan moved into a tie for fourth place while junior William Mansfield moved into the top 25 with a season-best 69 as the Washington men’s golf team moved up two spots into a tie for seventh after three rounds of the Pac-12 championships on Tuesday at Rolling Hills Golf Club outside of Los Angeles.
Yuan shot a 1-under-par 70 and is in a five-way tie for fourth at 8-under 205.
Washington State’s Zach Anderson shot a 6-under 65 and also is tied for fourth.
The Huskies finished at 2-under 353 to card a three-round total of 1,065 (356-356-353). Washington is tied with UCLA, trailing sixth-place Washington State by eight strokes.
USC leads at 27 under, five shots ahead of Arizona State. USC’s Justin Suh leads by six shots at 197 after shooting a 6-under 65.
Note
• Washington State’s Sander Moldau was selected as Pac-12 men’s field athlete of the week. The freshman won the men’s pole vault at the Bryan Clay Invitational with a lifetime-best 17 feet, 8¼ inches.
