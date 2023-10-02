Washington golfer Camille Boyd celebrated her birthday by finishing as the low Husky scorer at the first round of the Blessings Collegiate Invitational Monday. She shot an even-par 72 to finish the opening round in a tie for seventh place. Washington was tied for fourth as a team, at 7-over.

The tournament features both the men’s and women’s teams from nine different colleges, and is hosted by Arkansas on the Razorbacks’ home course, Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville.

Fellow senior Stefanie Deng also finished strong, with three birdies over her final seven holes to post a 1-over 73 for the round, good for a tie for 13th place.

For the men, No. 3 Washington sits in a tie for fourth after the opening round, firing an 8-over 296.

Bo Peng leads the Huskies after day one, tied for 14th after shooting a 1-over 73. Taehoon Song and Petr Hruby are one shot back of Peng in a tie for 19th at 2-over,

Weekly honors

• Washington State fifth-year senior Magda Jehlarova became the Pac-12 all-time career leader after winning the 10th weekly conference award of her career, having been named the Pac-12 defensive player of the week. Washington State moved up to No. 4 in the AVCA Top 25, its highest national ranking in program history.

• Utah senior Katie O’Kane, a former Husky and Bishop Blanchet graduate, was chosen Pac-12 women’s soccer offensive player of the week.

• Seattle Pacific’s Marissa Bankey scored two goals and was named GNAC women’s soccer offensive player of the week.

• Everett Silvertips goaltender Ethan Chadwick has been named WHL goaltender of the week.