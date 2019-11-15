Husky senior Andrew Jordan became the first Washington man to win the West Regional cross country title in Colfax.

Jordan and Portland’s Emmanuel Roudolff-Levisse broke away from the rest of the field in the first kilometer and never were caught, with Jordan pulling away down the stretch to get the win in 29:43 over the 10,000 meters at Colfax Golf Club.

The fourth-ranked UW women cruised to second place at the West Regional to earn an automatic spot to NCAA Championships.

The 14th-ranked UW men placed fourth and are projected to earn one of the at-large bids that will be announced Saturday.

The NCAAs will be Terre Haute, Ind., on Nov. 23.

The women’s 6K race was a duel between UW and Stanford, with the Cardinal coming out on top with 39 points with the Huskies in second with 49 points, a score that would have won the meet in eight of the past nine years.

Mel Smart led the Huskies in third place in 19:58, with Katie Rainsberger sixth in 20:05, Shona McCulloch 11th in 20:12, Allie Schadler 14th in 20:16 and Lilli Burdon 15th in 20:17.

Washington State was ninth in the women’s race and seventh in the men’s race.

Pac-12 champ UW men beat OSU

Joey Parish scored two goals in a 29-second span in the second half to break a tie and give No. 6 Washington a 3-1 win at Oregon State (8-6-2, 5-3-2 Pac-12) in the regular-season finale for both teams.

The Huskies (15-3-0, 8-2-0) wrapped up their third Pac-12 championship thanks to a Stanford loss Thursday night.

Washington’s 15 wins are the most since the Huskies won 16 in 2013.

Next up for the Huskies will be the NCAA tournament. The field of 48 teams is announced Monday.

• The No. 19 Seattle U (14-3-3) men beat CSU Bakersfield 1-0 on an own goal at Colorado Spring, Colo., in the Western Athletic Conference tournament. The Redhawks will face Utah Valley (12-6-2) in the title game Sunday at noon. UV beat Air Foce in a shootout.

Huskies sweep

Samantha Drechsel had 12 kills as No. 13 Washington (20-5, 11-4 Pac-12) made quick work of visiting Colorado 25-22, 25-17, 25-19.

Ella May Powell had 33 assists and 12 digs for UW, and Kara Bajema and Claire Hoffman added 10 kills apiece. Bajema added six digs.

Women’s soccer

For the third straight year Washington State (13-6-1) made its way into the second round of the NCAA tournament as the Cougs cruised to a 1-0 win over No. 14 Memphis (17-3-1) in Pullman.

In the 62nd minute, Makamae Gomera-Stevens blasted a shot just inside the post for a goal.

Men’s basketball

• Azusa Pacific defeated Seattle Pacific 72-57 in the GNAC/PacWest Challenge in Irvine, Calif. The Falcons (0-4) remained winless, their longest such season-opening stretch since the 1980-81 squad also lost its first four contests. Gavin Long and Divant’e Moffitt each tallied 13 points to pace Seattle Pacific.

Women’s basketball

• Kayla Brundidge had 17 points and 10 rebounds in her debut, but Seattle Pacific (0-3) lost at Azusa Pacific 76-58. Daylee Hanson scored 17 to lead the Cougars (3-0).

More volleyball

• Dani Drews had 22 kills as No. 15 Utah beat host Washington State 27-25, 25-15, 23-25, 25-19.