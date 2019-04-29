For the first time in 16 years, the Washington women’s tennis team begins its NCAA tournament run at home.

The Huskies (19-4) received the No. 10 overall seed in the field and earned the right to host the first two rounds. The Huskies play Army on Friday. Northwestern and Princeton are the other two teams in the Huskies’ side of the bracket.

• Washington State (19-10) was selected for the NCAA tournament and will play Miami on Friday in Stillwater, Okla. Host Oklahoma State plays Central Arkansas.

Men’s golf

Seattle U finished third at 16 over par on the final day at the Western Athletic Conference Championships. Kansas City won at plus-one, while the individual medal went to Jake Chanen of Grand Canyon at 3 under after 54 holes at the Oakbrook Golf Club in Lakewood. The top Redhawk was Nathan Cogswell at 3 over.

Track and field

Scout Cai of Seattle Pacific sits in second place overall with 2,945 points after the first day of the women’s heptathlon at the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Multi-Event Championships in Ellensburg.