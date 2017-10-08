Lesle Gallimore started with the Huskies in 1994 and has the longest tenure of any coach in the Pac-12. With the victory, she is 250-198-45 with UW and 282-223-54 in her coaching career.

EUGENE, Ore. — With a 1-0 victory Sunday at Oregon, Washington women’s soccer coach Lesle Gallimore picked up her 250th victory with the Huskies.

Gallimore started with the Huskies in 1994 and has the longest tenure of any coach in the Pac-12. With the victory, she is 250-198-45 with UW and 282-223-54 in her coaching career, which included four seasons at San Diego State before UW.

Sarah Shimer earned her 10th shutout for the Huskies (9-3-2, 2-1-2 Pac-12) and tied the UW record for shutouts in a season. Shimer stopped two shots from the Ducks (6-7, 0-5).

Washington took the lead with Kimberly Keever scoring in the 48th minute. Shannon Simon created the play, carrying it up the wing then sliding it through two defenders into the box. Keever sprinted forward for the ball and slid into her shot, sending it into the back corner.

“It was a well-timed, well-executed goal. The movement and timing made it look easy,” said Gallimore. “When we are quick, clean, and simple, we can be very dangerous.”

WOMEN’S SOCCER

• Seattle University (5-7-1, 1-1 Western Athletic Conference) saw its 24-game WAC regular-season unbeaten streak and 15-game WAC regular-season win streak come to an end with a 3-0 defeat at Missouri-Kansas City (7-6-1, 2-0).

• On a free kick in the 102nd minute, Oregon State (4-6-3, 1-3-1 Pac-12) beat visiting Washington State (7-4-2, 2-3) in double overtime. Emma Jones scored the winner from 20 yards out.

• Santa Clara (8-6-1, 3-1 West Coast Conference) handed Gonzaga (10-3-1, 2-2) its first home defeat of the season, winning 2-1. A penalty-kick goal in the 70th minute by Callie Best set a Gonzaga record for goals in a year at 35.

MEN’S SOCCER

• Matthew Powell scored on a header off a corner kick by Milan Iloski at 93:38 as UCLA (5-5, 2-2 Pac-12) scored a 1-0 victory over host Washington (9-3, 2-1).

• Gabriel Ruiz and Alex Roldan scored for Seattle University (9-2-1, 3-0-1 WAC) in a 2-0 victory over Incarnate Word (3-7-1,1-3) in San Antonio. For Ruiz, a freshman, his shot from 20 yards out was his first collegiate goal.

VOLLEYBALL

• A season-high crowd of 3,063 watched Washington (14-3, 4-2 Pac-12), at home, post a 26-24, 25-22, 25-14 victory over Colorado (12-5, 2-4). Seniors Crissy Jones and Tia Scambray had 11 kills each.

• Visiting Utah (14-3, 5-1 Pac-12) took care of Washington State (13-5, 2-4), winning 25-21, 25-19, 21-25, 25-21. Taylor Mims’ double-double led the Cougars with 14 kills and 12 digs.

WHL

• Seattle goaltender Matt Berlin stopped 11 shots in the third period, and 32 in the game, as the Thunderbirds (3-2) were 4-3 road winners over Kamloops (0-8). Berlin’s play made Sami Moilanen’s goal at 11:32 of the second period the game-winner.

• Trey Fix-Wolansky had two goals and an assist in leading host Edmonton (3-4) to a 5-1 victory over Everett (3-4). Kevin Davis had the only goal for the Silvertips.