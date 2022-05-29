Once again, it was a dramatic finish at the NCAA women’s rowing championships.

One year after losing in a historic three-way tiebreaker to Texas and Stanford, the Huskies were in contention again entering the final race of the season at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Florida.

The Huskies needed a special and surprising performance in the varsity eight to win its third title in six seasons, but had to settle for fifth place in the race, just .38 seconds behind fourth-place Cal.

Texas won the varsity eight, giving the Longhorns a second straight national championship.

The fifth-place finish for the UW varsity eight, which was seeded No. 8 entering the event, gave the Huskies a fourth-place overall finish in the three-race event that also included the second varsity eight and the four.

Once again, Texas and Stanford finished in a tie for fist place (this time without UW), and once again Texas won the tiebreaker, which is the finish in the varsity eight. Princeton finished third overall.

The Huskies had their fifth straight top-four performance and they have finished in the top five seven straight years.

Washington struggled with COVID-19 outbreaks and injuries all season, and came into the national championships ranked No. 8, its lowest ranking in years.

Washington finished third in the second varsity eight, behind Yale and Stanford, but ahead of top-seeded Texas. The finish gave the Huskies a chance to win the title heading into the final race, the varsity eight.

The Husky four finished fifth in the final after being second for much of the race. But Washington faltered late, and finished exactly where it was seeded.

Hopes for a better finish that its seeding were boosted by a UW win over top-seeded Texas in Saturday’s semifinals. And it looked like would be the case with a few hundred meters left in the 2,000-meter race.

But while Princeton cruised to the win, Ohio State, Texas and Stanford passed Washington late to take second third and fourth.