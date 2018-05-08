Rhee is tied for second after two rounds and the Huskies are four strokes behind Alabama in the Tallahassee (Fla.) Regional.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Junior Sarah Rhee highlighted Washington’s second round at the NCAA Tallahassee Regional, as she moved into a tie for second following another stellar round that gave her a two-day total of 9-under 135 (67-68).

The Huskies moved one spot down on the leaderboard after the day’s 1-over 289 and currently sit in second overall at 14-under 562 (273-289). Alabama leads at 18-under 558. The Huskies have a one-stroke lead over Florida State and Furman.

UW’s Wenyung Keh, who set a course record with a 63 Monday, shot a 77 and is tied for ninth at 140.

At the San Francisco Regional, Washington State’s Alivia Brown of Gig Harbor is tied for 43rd at 4-over 148.

Notes

• Seattle University baseball dropped a 13-2 nonconference decision to Portland at Bannerwood Park in Bellevue. Chase Wells drove in the two Redhawk (30-16) runs with a triple.

• Seattle U’s Madison Cathcart, Ally Choate and Andie Larkins were named to the All-WAC softball first team.

• Washington tennis players Stacey Fung and Vanessa Wong received All-Pac-12 honors. Fung earned first-team honors while Wong was named to the second team.