Rhee is tied for second after two rounds and the Huskies are four strokes behind Alabama in the Tallahassee (Fla.) Regional.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Junior Sarah Rhee highlighted Washington’s second round at the NCAA Tallahassee Regional, as she moved into a tie for second following another stellar round that gave her a two-day total of 9-under 135 (67-68).
The Huskies moved one spot down on the leaderboard after the day’s 1-over 289 and currently sit in second overall at 14-under 562 (273-289). Alabama leads at 18-under 558. The Huskies have a one-stroke lead over Florida State and Furman.
UW’s Wenyung Keh, who set a course record with a 63 Monday, shot a 77 and is tied for ninth at 140.
At the San Francisco Regional, Washington State’s Alivia Brown of Gig Harbor is tied for 43rd at 4-over 148.
Notes
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks sign former UW receiver Damore’ea Stringfellow and four other tryout players, and waive five others
- Analysis: Seahawks' 53-man roster projection --- A really early guess at which players will make it
- Analysis: Five thoughts following Seahawks rookie mini camp WATCH
- These Seahawks have something to prove — just the way Pete Carroll likes it
- Mariners Mailbag: Should the M's try to sign Mets pitcher Matt Harvey? What to do with Ben Gamel?
• Seattle University baseball dropped a 13-2 nonconference decision to Portland at Bannerwood Park in Bellevue. Chase Wells drove in the two Redhawk (30-16) runs with a triple.
• Seattle U’s Madison Cathcart, Ally Choate and Andie Larkins were named to the All-WAC softball first team.
• Washington tennis players Stacey Fung and Vanessa Wong received All-Pac-12 honors. Fung earned first-team honors while Wong was named to the second team.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.