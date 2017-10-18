Junior Wenyung Keh ties for eighth at prestigious event.
The 18th-ranked Washington women’s golf team finished sixth at the Stanford Intercollegiate with a 33-over 885 at Poppy Hills Golf Club in Pebble Beach, Calif. Wenyung Keh tied for eighth at 2-over 215 Wednesday.
“Overall, I think this tournament was a good growing point for us and a great early test in this fall season before we get going in the spring,” said coach Mary Lou Mulflur.
Third-ranked UCLA overcame a seven-shot deficit to defeat the host Cardinal by three strokes with an 849. Bruin freshman Patty Tavatanakit shared medalist honors with Stanford’s Andrea Lee at 6-under 207.
Tri-City gets past Silvertips in OT
Jordan Topping scored 1:14 into overtime to lift the Tri-City Americans to a 3-2 victory over the Everett Silvertips before 2,957 at Xfinity Arena.
Everett’s Matt Fonteyne tied the score at 2-2 on a power-play goal 12:47 into the third.
That came after two quick third-period goals from Tri-City’s Kyle Olson (7:09) and Juuso Valimaki (8:56)
Everett’s Patrick Bajov also scored.
Blake Lyda had 32 saves for Everett. Patrick Dea made 46 saves for the Americans.
