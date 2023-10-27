The Washington women can call themselves the final Pac-12 cross-country champions.

The No. 19 Huskies edged No. 5 Stanford by two points (58-60) on Friday at Chambers Creek Regional Park in University Place.

The Huskies had three in the top-10, with Sophie O’Sullivan sixth, Chloe Foerster seventh, and Julia David-Smith in 10th.

Stanford’s Amy Bunnage was the individual winner in 19 minutes, 9 second on the 6-kilometer course.

The UW men were second behind No. 25 Stanford (41-50), the Huskies’ best finish in 29 years as Luke Houser and Nathan Green took second and third. Evan Jenkins was 10th.

Stanford also took the men’s title as Ky Robinson covered the 8-kilometer course in 22:40.

The Huskies move on to NCAA West Regionals on Nov. 10 in Sacramento.

Volleyball

• Madi Endsley had 12 kills, but Washington (13-9, 4-7 Pac-12) lost to visiting Oregon State 12-25, 25-18, 25-7, 25-16. Mychael Vernon had 12 kills, 10 digs and three blocks for the Beavers (8-13, 3-8). Washington hosts No. 9 Oregon at noon on ESPN.

• Pia Timmer had 12 kills and 11 digs, but No. 6 Washington State (18-4, 8-3 Pac-12) lost 19-25, 25-14, 25-19, 25-23 to visiting No. 9 Oregon (18-4, 8-3).

Hockey

• Eric Alarie and Kazden Mathies each scored twice, but the Seattle Thunderbirds lost at Swift Current 6-4.

WOmen’s basketball

• Seattle Pacific’s Schuyler Berry was voted to the preseason all-Great Northwest Athletic Conference team.