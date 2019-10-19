TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Washington’s women’s cross-country squad bested a top field Saturday to win the Pre-National Invitational at the LaVern Gibson Championship Course that will host NCAAs next month.

The Husky men’s squad also turned in a solid effort with a fourth-place finish.

The women’s team won Pre-Nationals for the third time and first since winning back-to-back titles in 2008 and 2009. The eighth-ranked Huskies ran composed and ran together except for senior Katie Rainsberger, who was at the front of the race throughout and led the women with a sixth-place finish.

Washington edged Brigham Young 84 to 87. Third-ranked Colorado was third with 126 points and seventh-ranked Michigan was fourth with 164 followed by 11th-ranked Florida State in fifth with 204.

The Huskies defeated nine of the top 30 teams in the most recent national coaches poll today.

Rainsberger finished in 20:14. Shona McCulloch was 12th in 20:30. Lilli Burdon and Allie Schadler crossed side by side in 21st and 22nd, respectively, in matching 20:38 times. Camila David-Smith then capped the scoring with a 28th-place finish in 20:42.

BYU won the men’s race, followed by Colorado, Iona and Washington with 160 points. Andrew Jordan, a transfer from Iowa State, was the top Husky finisher in seventh place in 23:33. Talon Hull was 23rd in 23:57.

Junior hockey

Michal Gut scored in overtime and Dustin Wolf made 30 saves as the host Everett Silvertips (8-3-0-0) beat the Prince Albert Raiders 2-1.

• Daniel Booker scored the winning goal in the shootout as the host Tri-City Americans beat the Seattle Thunderbirds 3-2. Conner Bruggen-Cate scored both goals for Seattle (2-4-2-1).

Volleyball

Host Utah Valley swept Seattle University 25-21, 25-20, 25-17. Julia Queiroz had eight kills and Tijana Milojevic had 10 digs to lead the Redhawks (10-12, 1-7 Western Athletic Conference).

• Seattle Pacific defeated host Montana State Billings 24-26, 25-14, 25-18, 25-16. Maddie Batiste had 19 kills for the Falcons (7-11, 4-6 Great Northwest Athletic Conference). Gabby Oddo had 17 kills.

Men’s soccer

James Morris tallied a hat trick as Seattle University beat host CSU Bakersfield 3-2. The Redhawks (8-3-3) took over first place in the WAC standings with their 5-0-1 mark in league play. They are on a seven-match unbeaten streak.

Women’s soccer

Megan Moore deposited a golden goal less than two minutes into overtime, giving Seattle Pacific a 1-0 victory over host Central Washington (5-5-1, 3-2-1 GNAC). The Falcons (8-5-0, 6-1-0) were victorious for the sixth time in their past seven outings.

• Elyse Bennett scored in the 67th minute as Washington State (10-3-1, 3-2-1 Pac-12) earned a 1-0 victory over host Oregon (4-5-5, 0-4-2).

Cross country

Seattle U’s women placed 14th and the men were 16th at the Santa Clara Bronco Invitational in Sunnyvale, Calif. Olivia Stein (20:58.3) was 23rd for the SU women and Nathan Pixler (25:01.4) was 57th for the men.