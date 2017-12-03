Seven players score in double figures as Huskies roll to most lopsided victory of season, 93-67

Consistency has been virtually nonexistent for the Washington women’s basketball team, which has alternated wins and losses all season.

Furthermore, the Huskies have changed the starting lineup in six of seven games, including Sunday’s 93-67 victory over Portland in which Kierra Collier received her first start.

The freshman guard had been the only Husky among UW’s 10 available players who hadn’t started and she followed a personal-best scoring performance on Friday with 12 points against the Pilots.

The 26-point blowout is the most lopsided win of the season for the Huskies (4-3) who won consecutive games for the first time this season.

First-year coach Jody Wynn has installed a trapping defense that collected nine steals and forced 26 turnovers, which led to 29 points.

The Huskies dashed out to a 22-16 lead after the first period and led 39-29 at halftime.

Wynn, who sometimes substitutes five players at a time, relies on balanced scoring and Washington had seven players score in double figures.

Sophomores Amber Melgoza and Mai-Loni Henson each scored 14 points to lead UW while Alexis Griggsby and Missy Peterson each finished with 12, Jenna Moser scored 11 and Khayla Rooks had 10.

Everyone who played logged a minimum of 11 minutes and finished with at least two points in a season-high scoring display for the Huskies, who travel to Boise State on Thursday.

Darian Slaga scored 18 points for Portland, which dropped to 3-4.